Rev. Mawutor Buamah urges Ghanaians to embrace unity, integrity for national progress

The Kleƒe Traditional Area recently held a solemn ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Togbe Adza Yao Saka X, the late Dufia of Kleƒe Demete.

The event was filled with emotion as citizens came together to celebrate his selfless service, humility, and dedication to his people.

During the ceremony, Togbe Koku Dzaga XI, the Paramount Chief and President of the Kleƒe Traditional Council, delivered a heartfelt tribute. He described Togbe Saka X as a shining example of commitment, who devoted his life to serving his people.

Togbe Saka X was enstooled in 1963 and reigned for 59 years until his passing in 2022. One of his notable achievements was his contribution to the establishment of the Kleƒe Technical Institute. He generously donated land to support the project, which aimed to train skilled labor for the nation.

Togbe Koku Dzaga XI expressed his wish that Togbe Saka X had lived to see the institute flourish. However, he assured that the living would continue his legacy.

Beyond his royal duties, Togbe Saka X was known as Inspector Mawunyo Yao Ledo, a retired police officer who served Ghana with dignity and integrity. His dual legacy as a national servant and traditional ruler is a testament to his life of service.

Rev. Benjamin S. Asase, representing the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, delivered a sermon that resonated with the mourners. He urged them to use their talents selflessly to build their communities and promote peace, compassion, and forgiveness.

The reverend's call to action was deeply felt by the gathered citizens, who were inspired by the lessons drawn from Togbe Saka X's life. His 59-year reign was marked by humility, service, sacrifice, and love for his people.

Togbe Adza Yao Saka X's legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His memory serves as a rallying call for unity, peace, and collective progress within Kleƒe and beyond.

The late chief's impact on his community was profound, and his selfless service will be remembered for years to come. As the community mourns his passing, they take comfort in the enduring lessons of his life.

Togbe Adza Yao Saka X's remarkable journey will forever be etched in the hearts of his people, serving as a symbol of steadfast leadership and dedication to the well-being of others.