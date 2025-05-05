GreenShield Hospital restores sight to over 180 residents through free cataract surgeries

GreenShield Hospital in collaboration with HCP and Eye Care Secretariat has successfully completed its free cataract surgery outreach, bringing hope and restored vision to over 180 residents in Western North, Ahafo and Western Region.

The week-long initiative, held from April 28 April to 2nd May, 2025, provided comprehensive eye care services including screenings, surgeries, and follow-up treatment completely free of charge.

This intervention focused on elderly individuals and low-income patients who had long suffered from vision impairment due to untreated cataracts.

Cataracts are a leading cause of blindness and accounting for over 54% of all blindness in Ghana. GreenShield Hospital, through the cure blindness Project, is delivering eye care to the doorstep of people living in deprived areas where access to eye care is limited to help prevent avoidable blindness caused by cataract in the Western North Region.

Over 2700 people were screened, and over 250 people were identified with mature cataract which could lead to blindness. Other individuals who had pterygium were also roped into the program for surgical treatment.

It was noted during the screening process that the level of health education with respect to eye care and surgery is a major challenge in preventing blindness caused by cataract.

Dr. Kwame Afriyie, Medical Director of GreenShield Hospital, expressed gratitude to the staff of GreenShield Hospital, communities, and the team ophthalmologists and ophthalmic nurses for a successful surgeries and thanked HCP and Ghana Eye Care Secretariat for ensure that the “Cure Blindness Project” been brought to the door steps of the less privileged.

“This program is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring that quality healthcare reaches everyone, regardless of their financial situation. Restoring sight is more than a medical procedure, it is restoring independence, dignity, and quality of life. GreenShield will continue to be the friend of the vulnerable, Dr Afriyie reiterated.

The surgery saw patients from various districts and regions, such as Aowin, Bia West, Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, Juaboso, Bodi, Akontombra, Sefwi Wiawso, Amenfi Central, Asunafo South, and Amenfi Central.

Madam Agartha Akua Yeboah from Ahokwaa in the Sefwi Wiawso municipality, who could only see counting figures at 2 meters (CF@2) before the surgery, had her sight improved and can read 6/6 from the visual acuity chart. She praised GreenShield Hospital, the Eye Care Secretariat, and the entire surgery team for restoring her sight and called for more such intervention to help others who are also suffering from poor vision due to cataracts.

GreenShield Hospital remains committed to delivering compassionate, accessible care and plans to host additional outreach programs in the coming months and calls for collaboration among all stakeholders within the region to support this intervention to help prevent avoidable blindness.