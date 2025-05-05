Elder Ofori Jnr. urges Ghanaians to embrace reconciliation for national unity, progress

In the spirit of Easter, a leading clergyman has called on Ghanaians to reflect deeply on the meaning of Christ’s death and to embrace reconciliation as a path to national harmony and development.

Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr., Head Pastor of the Association of Seventh Day Pentecostal Assembly in Kumasi Feyiase, Ashanti Region, emphasized the transformative power of Christ’s sacrifice and how it can guide the nation toward peace and prosperity.

In a recent interview, Elder Ofori Jnr. described Christ’s death as the ultimate act of reconciliation between God and mankind. He explained that through the shedding of Christ’s blood, humanity has been offered forgiveness, a gesture that should inspire Ghanaians to adopt a spirit of unity and compassion in their dealings with each other.

"It is time that Ghanaians should be reflected by the death of Christ and stop promoting acts that raise credibility problems in the society," Elder Ofori Jnr. stated.

He expressed concern that many Ghanaians have lost sight of the true meaning of Christ’s death, reducing it to mere celebration and outward appearances. According to him, Easter should be a time for deep reflection on the power of reconciliation, which can help steer the country away from division and conflict.

The clergyman lamented the widespread pride, selfishness, and hatred that, in his view, even exist among religious leaders. He stressed that these attitudes are barriers to reconciliation and progress.

He further urged Ghanaians to set aside personal ambitions that conflict with the values of the kingdom of heaven and instead focus on building bridges and fostering mutual understanding.

Elder Ofori Jnr. concluded with a passionate appeal: for every Ghanaian to embrace the spirit of reconciliation made possible through Christ’s blood, not just for religious fulfillment but as a step towards a stronger and more unified nation.

He believes that if love, forgiveness, and understanding become central to national life, Ghana will thrive and become a place of opportunity and peace for all.