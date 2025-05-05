Massive shakeup at GHS: Programme Managers and Deputy Directors reassigned 

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has made some structural changes in its leadership with about 13 of its Programme Managers, Deputy Directors and Medical Superintendents reassigned.

The reshuffling made was mainly at the Public Health, Institutional Care, Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Divisions, transfers were also made between Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Central and Ahafo Regions.

Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Acting Director General, GHS in a letter to Divisional and Regional Directors of Health Services said the new positions will take effect on May I9, 2025.

He said the reassignment was part of a broader national strategy to strengthen the health systems.

Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, who is the Deputy Director, DCP and Programme Manager,Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Public Health Directorate (PHD) GHS Head Quaters (HQ) will now serve Deputy Director, DCP – PHD at the GHS HQ.

Dr. Hilarius A. K. Abiwu, a Deputy Director, Public Health (PH) in the Northern Region will now serve as the Acting Programme Manager, National Malaria Elimination Programme, PHD at the GHS HQ.

Dr. Emmanuel A. A. Teviu, Deputy Director (PH) Ashanti Region, has been reassigned as an Ag. Programme Manager for the National Aids Control NACP – PHD/GHS HQ.

Dr. Mrs. Selorm Kutsoati District Director, La Nkwantang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) will take up the role as the Acting Programme Manager EPI, PHD/GHS/ HQ.

Dr. Ziem Bernard. Deputy Director (PH) Ahafo Region will serve as the Acting Programme Manager, National Tuberculosis Control Program (NTP) – PHD/GHS HQ.

Dr. Wallace Odiko-Ollennu, Deputy Chief Dental Officer Institutional Care Division ICD/GHS HQ will serve as the Acting Programme Manager, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD)- PHD/GHS HQ.

Dr. Ebenezer Oduro-Mensah, Medical Superintendent, Greater Accra Region, will serve as the Deputy Director, Clinical Care – ICD/GHS HQ.

Dr. Andrew Ayim Deputy Director, Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation (PPMED) /GHSHQ will serve as Deputy Director (PH),in the Ahafo Region.

Dr. Keziah Malm Programme Manager, National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) PHD/GHS HQ has been reassigned as the Deputy Director (PH),Ashanti Region.

Dr. Stephen Ayisi Addo Programme Manager, National AIDS (NACP) PHD/GHS HQ, will serve as the Acting Deputy Director (PH),Northern Region.

Dr. Yaw Adusi-Poku Program Manager (NTP) PHD/GHS HQ will serve as the Programme Manager, National Leprosy Control Program (NLCP) PHD/GHS HQ.

Dr. Efua Commeh, Acting Programme Manager, Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) PHD/GHS HQ, will serve as the District Director, La Nwantanang Madina.

Dr. Benedict Okoe- Quao, (NLCP)&Medical Superintendent -Ankaful Leprosarium.

PHD/GHS HQ will serve as a Medical Superintendent, Ankaful Leprosarium, Central Region.

GNA