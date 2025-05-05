Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital gets GHS5.8million dialysis center 

Sustainable Health Education and Interventions (SHEILD), a not-for-profit organization with other partners has established a GH₵ 5.8 million kidney dialysis centre at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Akuapem-Mampong in the Eastern Region.

The centre will enhance end-stage renal failure management in the Region and its surrounding areas, where over 300,000 people suffer from chronic kidney disease yet face severely limited treatment options.

Other partners included in the project are Enterprise Group PLC, Volta River Authority, National Petroleum Authority, Kalmoni Foundation, Revna Bioscience and Individual Sponsors.

The project included four advanced dialysis units with a treatment facility installed, which was equipped with tubing, blood, dialysate and anticoagulant pumps, dialysers, monitors, and a water purification system, and included a newly constructed out-house and waiting area, sponsored by Enterprise Group PLC.

Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, speaking at the commissioning and the launch of the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital Dialysis Fund said everyone must have access to health services without suffering financial hardship.

The World Health Organisation estimated that globally kidney disease affected 1 in 10 people, with 2.5 million dying annually due to inadequate treatment access.

Statistics showed that nearly 14 per cent of the over 30 million Ghanaians were suffering from chronic kidney diseases, representing an estimate of 4 million Ghanaians.

He said, “Only in 1 in 10 patients currently access lifesaving dialysis due to cost and distance barriers, and less than 20 nephrologists are available in the entire 16 regions of Ghana, with fewer than 400 dialysis machines serving the entire nation.”

Mr. Bagbin encouraged the staff of the hospital to promote people centered care, because it was the embodiment of human rights in the practice of care.

“Discrimination in health care is unacceptable and is a major barrier to development,” he added.

The Speake donated an amount of GH₵ 50,000.00 to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital Dialysis Fund to be used to support vulnerable and marginalised patients and pledged to continuously contribute to the Fund.

He congratulated the corporate and individual sponsors for their immense support in putting up the edifice.

Dr. Sylvia Anie, SHEILD Board Director, reiterated that chronic kidney disease claims over 4,000 lives annually in Ghana, with fewer than 400 dialysis machines serving the entire country.

She said the journey would not have been possible without the support of key stakeholders, including the private sector.

“Social responsibility is evident, and helped us achieve these results,” she said.

The SHEILD Board Director said the vision was to promote equity and access to efficient and effective healthcare, indicating the Board of Director's pleasure of the indigenous initiative.

Mr. Samuel Awuku, Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, expressed delight that this dialysis centre would serve a critical role in the provision of kidney care, and that it was a major first step for Akuapem North.

He applauded the efforts of SHEILD, officials of the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, corporate and individual sponsors, as well as traditional leaders and indigenes who made the facility a reality.

The MP for Akuapem North appealed to the public to support the construction of a footbridge linking the hospital to the opposite side of the road, citing numerous accidents that have occurred in front of the hospital due to pedestrians attempting to cross.

GNA