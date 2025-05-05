CJ suspension: Ghana is under siege, help us defend it – Afenyo-Markin tells Parliament

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged fellow lawmakers to rise above party divisions and come together in defense of Ghana’s democratic foundations, with particular focus on protecting the judiciary’s independence.

His appeal came during a demonstration held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, May 5, in protest against President John Dramani Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo—a move that has sparked heated political debate.

The protest culminated in the presentation of a petition to Parliament, which was received by Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror.

Warning of escalating political tensions, Afenyo-Markin declared, “Ghana is under siege. This is a call to all of us, regardless of political affiliation, to defend the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.”

He expressed grave concern over what he described as growing attempts to politicize the judiciary and called on Parliament to fulfill its constitutional responsibility by standing firm against executive excesses.

“We cannot allow institutions of state to be undermined under the guise of accountability. Parliament must act as the last line of defence for our democracy,” he emphasised.

The Minority Leader’s comments come at a time of heightened political polarization, as stakeholders across the political spectrum weigh in on the implications of the Chief Justice’s suspension.