CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the ongoing process to remove the Chief Justice is more political than legal.

He claimed that President John Dramani Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have identified and exploiting constitutional loopholes to advance their partisan agenda.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, May 5, Mr. Ahiagbah argued that Ghana must reach a point where it becomes taboo to remove a Chief Justice in order to protect citizens’ liberties.

“This thing is politics. It’s not legal. The whole agenda has been cooked. They want to remove her. The law is just giving effect to their politics. And so, it’s not a legal thing; it’s a political thing.

“We must tighten the law to check the politics subsequently. But right now, the law is being abused because of its weakness. Their politics has found a loophole in the law, and they are exercising it. And that, for me, is the threat to our democracy. Because the reason we have the judiciary, legislature and executive is to ensure co-equal arms of government,” he said.

Ahiagbah continued, “They each have a role to play, validating one another — especially the judiciary, which is the guardian of the rule of law. If you undermine that, then the whole democracy unravels. So, we must be in a place where we say no to any attempt whatsoever — regardless of the intention — to touch the judiciary. That is a no-no. It’s a taboo we must establish in this country to say you can’t touch the judiciary, because when you do, our liberties are gone.”

Three separate petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo are currently before a five-member committee of inquiry set up by the President upon the advice of the Council of State.

President Mahama, on Tuesday, April 22, suspended the Chief Justice with immediate effect, pending the conclusion of the committee’s work.

The NPP and some other opposition parties on Monday, May 5, organized the #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo and presented formal petitions to the judiciary, Parliament, and the Office of the President, urging a reversal of what they describe as an assault on judicial independence.

Comments

Ato Kwamena | 5/5/2025 8:54:42 PM

The removal of Charlotte Osei was an abuse of the law to serve the NPP's political agenda. What goes around comes around, Ahiagbah.

Comments2
