CJ Suspension: Ballot-Snatching Thugs Like Sammy Gyamfi Need a Reality Check

MON, 05 MAY 2025

Maybe somebody more pensive and level-headed ought to have gently pulled Sammy Gyamfi aside from the rowdy and the mayhem-making crowd of National Democratic Congress’ hoodlum pack of professional thieves, certified liars and ballot-snatching criminal scofflaws and kindly advise the sullen-faced National Communications Officer of the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-skippered “National Death Corporation” that the recent graduate of the DuaYaw Nkwanta Law School has absolutely no credibility and social or legal standing to cavalierly suppose that he could so scandalously and gratuitously pick a fight with the executive operatives of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), on the watershed question of the statutory stature of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, as well as the place and the role of the country’s entire Judicial Establishment and Jurisprudence at large (See “CJ Suspension: GBA’s Position Ridiculous - Sammy Gyamfi” Modernghana.com 5/4/25).

He has no standing in the hallowed realm of civil and judicial integrity because not very long ago, the Acting or, more aptly, the Make-Believe Chief Executive Officer of GOLDBOD was found to be liable for criminally defaming Dr. Matthew (Yaw) Opoku-Prempeh - aka Napo - in the nationally and globally infamous and unspeakably embarrassing Kumasi Kidnapping of the Three, White Canadian Young Women NGO Volunteers. But for the timely intervention of the Ottawa Government, working hand-in-glove with the first Akufo-Addo Administration, Ghana could very well have been plunged into a major crisis situation that could very well have seriously and perennially damaged relations between these two closely allied Commonwealth nations.

But perhaps what needs to be promptly pointed here, more than anything else, is the morally and the politically damning revelation by some first-rate criminal investigators from the two aforementioned nations, that it was, indeed, the very top leadership of the John “The European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama-led National Democratic Congress that had characteristically criminally sponsored and orchestrated the Kumasi Kidnapping of the Three, White Canadian Women, a heinous act of unspeakable criminality strikingly reminiscent of the June 30, 1982 midnight abduction and the horrific and the barbaric Mafia-style execution and the coverup “cremation” of the bullet-riddled bodies of the Three Akan-Descended Accra High Court Judges, namely, Justices Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong and Frederick Poku-Sarkodie.

Today, the statuary busts of the aforementioned Martyrs of Justice and Judicial Independence - they were actually Supreme Court Judges, by the way - serve as a permanent reminder to all progressive-minded Ghanaian citizens about the morally and the politically irredeemable and indelible blight on the collective memory and conscience of all Ghanaians and an inerasable biographical profile of the top leadership of the erstwhile Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-led Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), the immediate and direct institutional antecedent and ideological matrix of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress.

Which is why he cannot absolutely in any historically credible manner be contradicted, when President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama ferociously thumps his chest and proudly proclaims the National Democratic Congress to be absolutely unrivaled in Ghana’s postcolonial history, when it comes to the withering application of the coercive apparatus of the State in the repression and the persecution of deliberately targeted real and perceived enemies and detractors of the leadership of the National Democratic Congress. Still, the Gonja Mafia Generalissimo and such Akan and Southern-Descended death-squad collaborators as “Lt.-Col.” Johnson “The Bui Dam Woyome” Asiedu-Nketia must rest assured that far gone are the days and the months and the years and the decades, when the AK-47-cradling and military khaki-uniform wearing P/NDC leaders could intimidate and literally run riotously rampant and roughshod over the civil and the human rights of Ghanaians in the murderous name of “Revolutionary Housecleaning” and “Leadership Accountability.”

He may not have yet come to the administratively salutary and sobering realization that the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, could very well be negotiating a political suicide pact by cavalierly presuming that he could so backhandedly deny Ghanaians our inalienable constitutional right to an Independent Judicial System and still maintain his statutory mandate as President of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana and, for that matter, Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, to boot.

The prompt and the urgent call by the rank-and-file constabulary of the Ghana Bar Association for Mr. Mahama to immediately revoke his shameless and his politically motivated suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, so that the globally infamous former Chairman Rawlings-appointed “Shit-Bomber” could jampack the Apex Court with judicial toadies, puppets and marionettes is, ultimately, not bound to wash. And by the way, Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi’s hauteur and sophomoric likening of the treasonable suspension of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo with some Four High Court Judges allegedly suspended by former President Akufo-Addo, is what Americans call a conspicuously and a despicably incongruous comparison of apples and oranges.

It is strikingly akin to likening the indictment or the interdiction and the suspension of President Mahama to a similar disciplinary action or measure taken against any one of his cabinet or executive appointees. He may have a “Makola-Fabricated” law degree and/or certification all right. But this does not absolutely in any way put Mr. Gyamfi on the same professional keel or pedestal as Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo, or any of the veteran and venerable legal lights on the Executive Board of the Ghana Bar Association. So far, this is the obvious and the most salient truth that is sorely missing in or from the highly emotionally charged debate surrounding the politically motivated and inescapably bizarre suspension of the Chief Justice. The professional independence of the Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo is absolutely no less significant than that of President Mahama and Mr. Alban S K Bagbin, the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Professor Emeritus, Department of English
SUNY-Nassau Community College
Garden City, New York
May 5, 2025
E-mail: [email protected]

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, © 2025

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, taught Print Journalism at Nassau Community College of the State University of New York, Garden City, for more than 20 years. He is also a former Book Review Editor of The New York Amsterdam News.. More He holds Bachelor of Arts (Summa Cum Laude) in English, Communications and Africana Studies from The City College of New York of The City University of New York, where he was named a Ford Foundation Undergraduate Fellow and the first recipient of the John J. Reyne Artistic Achievement Award in English Poetry (Creative Writing) in 1988.

AWARDS, HONORS: Essay award, Nassau Review, 1999.

