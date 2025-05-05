ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister
MON, 05 MAY 2025

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has revealed that the recent fire outbreak at Adum Bluelight in the Kumasi Metropolis resulted in the loss of over GHC900 million in startup capital alone.

The blaze, which occurred in March 2025, destroyed properties worth millions of cedis and displaced more than 2,000 traders, many of whom lost their entire capital.

Dr. Amoakohene made this disclosure while addressing officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) during the commemoration of International Firefighters Day at Atonsu on May 5, 2025.

He noted that the region has experienced several major fire incidents in recent times, including one at Konongo that caused damage estimated at GHC10 million.

Despite the challenges, Dr. Amoakohene praised the dedication and hard work of fire officers in safeguarding lives and property. He assured them of the government’s continued support and commitment to equipping the service.

He mentioned that most of the previously grounded fire tenders have now been repaired and restored to service, adding that further efforts are underway to procure additional firefighting equipment to enhance the GNFS’s capacity.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiagbah CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiag...

1 hour ago

Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000 Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000

1 hour ago

Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Mahama Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Maham...

1 hour ago

Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appointees Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appo...

2 hours ago

Jerry Ahmed Shaib leads Jama protest over Chief Justice’s suspension Jerry Ahmed Shaib leads 'Jama' protest over Chief Justice’s suspension

2 hours ago

GHS reassigns programme managers, deputy directors in major reshuffle GHS reassigns programme managers, deputy directors in major reshuffle

2 hours ago

Aggrieved NDC members in Abura Asebu Kwamankese accuse Felix Kwakye Ofosu of arrogance, divisiveness Aggrieved NDC members in Abura Asebu Kwamankese accuse Felix Kwakye Ofosu of arr...

3 hours ago

Former Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye CJ’s suspension: Council of State is 80% in favour of Mahama — Okoe-Boye

3 hours ago

Former Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye If Mahama succeeds in removing CJ Torkornoo, Ghana will be unsafe — Okoe-Boye

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Count yourself automatically dismissed if you fail to declare assets by May 7, 2...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line