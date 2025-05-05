The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has revealed that the recent fire outbreak at Adum Bluelight in the Kumasi Metropolis resulted in the loss of over GHC900 million in startup capital alone.

The blaze, which occurred in March 2025, destroyed properties worth millions of cedis and displaced more than 2,000 traders, many of whom lost their entire capital.

Dr. Amoakohene made this disclosure while addressing officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) during the commemoration of International Firefighters Day at Atonsu on May 5, 2025.

He noted that the region has experienced several major fire incidents in recent times, including one at Konongo that caused damage estimated at GHC10 million.

Despite the challenges, Dr. Amoakohene praised the dedication and hard work of fire officers in safeguarding lives and property. He assured them of the government’s continued support and commitment to equipping the service.

He mentioned that most of the previously grounded fire tenders have now been repaired and restored to service, adding that further efforts are underway to procure additional firefighting equipment to enhance the GNFS’s capacity.