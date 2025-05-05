Count yourself automatically dismissed if you fail to declare assets by May 7, 2025 — Mahama to appointees

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a final warning to all appointees who are yet to declare their assets, stating that failure to do so by May 7, 2025, will result in automatic dismissal.

The President made the declaration while speaking at the launch of a Code of Ethics for appointees on Monday, May 5.

“If by close of day, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, any of you still fails to declare your assets, count yourself automatically dismissed,” he stated.

This comes after earlier sanctions were imposed on appointees who failed to meet the initial March 31 deadline for asset declaration, as required by Ghana’s Constitution.

President Mahama, who declared his own assets to the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, on February 18, had warned of “serious sanctions” for defaulters, including possible removal from office.

An investigation by The Fourth Estate, a project of the Media Foundation for West Africa, revealed that several ministers and government appointees have not complied with the directive.

In reaction, the President announced that those in default would forfeit three months of their salaries.

According to the Presidency, the forfeited salaries—along with an additional one-month salary deduction mandatory for all appointees—will be donated to the Ghana Medical Care Trust Fund, also known as Mahama Cares, which supports people battling chronic diseases.

“For all those who were appointed or nominated before 31st March 2025, and failed to meet the deadline, you are to forfeit three months of salary to be donated to the Ghana medical Trust Fund named after me Mahama case, in addition to one month salary that I've asked all appointees to donate to the Mahama cares trust fund.

“So it means that those who omitted to declare asset by the date you are paying four months salary to Mahama cares,” the President said.