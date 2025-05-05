ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Upper Manya Krobo NCCE District kicks off 2025 Annual Constitution Week celebration

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
General News Upper Manya Krobo NCCE District kicks off 2025 Annual Constitution Week celebration
MON, 05 MAY 2025

The Upper Manya Krobo District of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and Ghana Ambulance Service to officially commence the 2025 Annual Constitution Week Celebration.

The 2025 Annual Constitution Week celebration is on the general theme “Ghana’s Future: Our Collective Responsibility.”

The Constitution Week serves as a period for celebration and reflection dedicated to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, particularly its role in ensuring stability and democracy.

In his submission, Mr. Eric K. Yanney, NCCE District Director for Upper Manya Krobo, admonished that Ghana’s 1992 Constitution has played a crucial role in sustaining the democracy enjoyed over the past three decades.

He noted that despite its flaws, it has provided a framework for democratic governance.

Mr. Yanney explained that it was essential to safeguard the 1992 Constitution as the supreme law of the country because it protects individuals’ rights by guaranteeing fundamental human rights and freedoms and also promotes the dignity and well-being of mankind.

The NCCE Upper Manya Krobo District Director called on security officers to adhere to their constitutional mandate and also rekindle their patriotic spirit devoid of circumstances and lapses in their field of work, and with that the country can develop.

Mr Yanney, supported by some NCCE officials, including Mr Wisdom T. Korletey and Ms Grace Lartey, explained that the annual celebration also engages with security forces, identifiable groups, and the general public.

He said the activities were aimed at promoting civic awareness and understanding of the Constitution.

He said the NCCE, through the celebration, will highlight the importance of democracy and will encourage citizens to actively participate in building a better Ghana.

The 2025 Constitution Week celebration marks 33 years of the 4th Republican Constitution, emphasising the country's progress towards a stable democracy.

55202555656-pulwoba442-gnfs-ncce-krobo-

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiagbah CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiag...

1 hour ago

Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000 Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000

1 hour ago

Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Mahama Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Maham...

1 hour ago

Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appointees Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appo...

2 hours ago

Jerry Ahmed Shaib leads Jama protest over Chief Justice’s suspension Jerry Ahmed Shaib leads 'Jama' protest over Chief Justice’s suspension

2 hours ago

GHS reassigns programme managers, deputy directors in major reshuffle GHS reassigns programme managers, deputy directors in major reshuffle

2 hours ago

Aggrieved NDC members in Abura Asebu Kwamankese accuse Felix Kwakye Ofosu of arrogance, divisiveness Aggrieved NDC members in Abura Asebu Kwamankese accuse Felix Kwakye Ofosu of arr...

3 hours ago

Former Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye CJ’s suspension: Council of State is 80% in favour of Mahama — Okoe-Boye

3 hours ago

Former Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye If Mahama succeeds in removing CJ Torkornoo, Ghana will be unsafe — Okoe-Boye

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Count yourself automatically dismissed if you fail to declare assets by May 7, 2...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line