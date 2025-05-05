Upper Manya Krobo NCCE District kicks off 2025 Annual Constitution Week celebration

The Upper Manya Krobo District of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and Ghana Ambulance Service to officially commence the 2025 Annual Constitution Week Celebration.

The 2025 Annual Constitution Week celebration is on the general theme “Ghana’s Future: Our Collective Responsibility.”

The Constitution Week serves as a period for celebration and reflection dedicated to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, particularly its role in ensuring stability and democracy.

In his submission, Mr. Eric K. Yanney, NCCE District Director for Upper Manya Krobo, admonished that Ghana’s 1992 Constitution has played a crucial role in sustaining the democracy enjoyed over the past three decades.

He noted that despite its flaws, it has provided a framework for democratic governance.

Mr. Yanney explained that it was essential to safeguard the 1992 Constitution as the supreme law of the country because it protects individuals’ rights by guaranteeing fundamental human rights and freedoms and also promotes the dignity and well-being of mankind.

The NCCE Upper Manya Krobo District Director called on security officers to adhere to their constitutional mandate and also rekindle their patriotic spirit devoid of circumstances and lapses in their field of work, and with that the country can develop.

Mr Yanney, supported by some NCCE officials, including Mr Wisdom T. Korletey and Ms Grace Lartey, explained that the annual celebration also engages with security forces, identifiable groups, and the general public.

He said the activities were aimed at promoting civic awareness and understanding of the Constitution.

He said the NCCE, through the celebration, will highlight the importance of democracy and will encourage citizens to actively participate in building a better Ghana.

The 2025 Constitution Week celebration marks 33 years of the 4th Republican Constitution, emphasising the country's progress towards a stable democracy.