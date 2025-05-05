ModernGhana logo
President Mahama slaps four-month salary forfeiture on appointees who missed asset declaration deadline

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
MON, 05 MAY 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has sanctioned appointees who failed to meet the March 31 deadline to declare their assets, as required by law for public office holders.

The President, who declared his assets to the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, on February 18, had earlier warned that any appointee who defaulted would face consequences.

“Any appointee who fails to meet the asset declaration deadline will face serious sanctions, not excluding removal from office,” Mr. Mahama said in a brief statement at the time.

However, an investigation by The Fourth Estate, a project of the Media Foundation for West Africa, revealed that several ministers and other appointees have failed to comply.

Reacting to the findings, the President, through his spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced that the defaulters would forfeit four months’ salary.

The forfeited salaries, according to the Presidency, will be donated to the Ghana Medical Care Trust Fund, also known as Mahama Cares, which supports people battling chronic diseases.

“President Mahama sanctions appointees who defaulted on asset declaration by 31st March. They are to forfeit 4 months’ salary and donate same to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu posted on social media.

