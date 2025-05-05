ModernGhana logo
Mastercard Foundation to collaborate with Gender Ministry

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Social News Mastercard Foundation to collaborate with Gender Ministry
MON, 05 MAY 2025

The Country Director of Mastercard Foundation, Madam Rica Rwigamba has called on the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, to discuss areas of strategic collaboration and strengthen existing ties.

During the visit, Madam Rwigamba stated the commitment to working closely with the Ministry to eliminate systemic barriers that hinder the progress of women and youth. She expressed interest in partnering with the Ministry to support women entrepreneurs and young people through co-creation modules.

She highlighted plans to collaborate in identifying and supporting vulnerable children, especially those from low-income backgrounds, through the Foundation’s scholarship programmes.

“Its initiatives focus on reducing poverty, promoting financial inclusion, and empowering the next generation of African leaders,” she said.

On her part, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, commended the Mastercard Foundation for its remarkable impact in Ghana and across Africa, especially in empowering youth and creating pathways to sustainable livelihoods.

She emphasized that the Ministry was actively engaging institutions and partners to build capacity and promote the economic empowerment of women nationwide.

She noted the government's Women’s Development Bank initiative as a clear example of efforts to equip women with the financial tools and support systems needed to thrive.

The Minister also noted that the ongoing expansion of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, as directed by the President, aims to include more vulnerable women and underserved groups.

“The current LEAP reassessment will further ensure that no eligible person is left behind,” she added.

The Minister pledged the Ministry’s full commitment to deepening collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation to implement targeted entrepreneurial and livelihood initiatives that improve the lives of young people, women and persons with disabilities across Ghana.

The Mastercard Foundation is a global organization with a strong presence in Ghana, committed to creating opportunities for young people, particularly women, through education, skills training and entrepreneurship support.

