CJ’s suspension: Ghana is funny; why are people fighting constitutional procedure? — Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe asks

Headlines Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
MON, 05 MAY 2025 1
Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has questioned criticisms against the ongoing constitutional process to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo, describing the resistance as misplaced and “pathetic.”

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member said the petition process is grounded in the 1992 Constitution and must be allowed to run its course without interference.

“This country is a funny country. I’m not a lawyer, but I can reason. We have a Constitution, and it outlines procedures we must follow. The Head of State has received a complaint and is following the process.

“The procedures haven’t even been completed. The committee that is supposed to look into the case hasn’t presented its findings. So why are lawyers attacking it? It’s pathetic,” he said on TV3’s Hot Issue aired Sunday, May 4.

Dr. Tamakloe was reacting to demands by the Ghana Bar Association and some opposition parties, including the NPP, for President Mahama to reverse the Chief Justice’s suspension and make the prima facie case public.

The GBA, in a resolution passed on April 26, urged the President to reconsider the suspension, while the NPP led a #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo on Monday, May 5, to protest the removal process.

President Mahama suspended the Chief Justice on Tuesday, April 22, pending the outcome of a probe by a five-member committee of inquiry, following three separate petitions.

Commenting further, Dr. Tamakloe urged Chief Justice Torkornoo to resign to protect her image and that of her family.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Ato Kwamena | 5/5/2025 6:26:21 PM

Because they are not satisfied with the harm they have caused to our nation, despite the widespread corruption, money laundering, and state capture that have destroyed our country. They want the CJ to protect them from going to prison and to continue the corruption marathon. However, it will not happen.

