Just take a pen, paper and write your resignation letter — Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe to CJ Torkornoo

Ghanaian politician and football administrator, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has weighed in on the ongoing process seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo.

Three separate petitions seeking the Chief Justice’s removal are currently before a five-member committee of inquiry set up by President John Dramani Mahama upon the advice of the Council of State.

President Mahama, on Tuesday, April 22, suspended the Chief Justice with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the committee’s work.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Hot Issue aired on Sunday, May 4, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe urged the Chief Justice to resign honourably to protect her reputation and that of her family.

“If I were the former CJ — I call her that — having gone through this with all these complaints against her, which are now more than seven, what I would have done to save the country, my name, and my family is to take a pen and resign. That’s all.

“Why is she sitting there? Or does she want to remain there? And those forcing her to stay, what is their interest in this? The best thing for that lady to do is to take a pen and paper and resign,” he said.

Meanwhile, an alliance of opposition parties led by the NPP staged the #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo on Monday, May 5, to demand a reversal of the Chief Justice’s suspension.

The Ghana Bar Association, in a resolution on Saturday, April 26, also called on the President to reverse the suspension and make public the basis of the prima facie case established against the Chief Justice.

Reacting to these demands, the former NPP member criticised the resistance to the process, insisting that it aligns with constitutional procedures.

“This country is a funny country. I’m not a lawyer, but I can reason. We have a Constitution, and it outlines procedures we must follow. The Head of State has received a complaint and is following the process.

“The procedures haven’t even been completed. The committee that is supposed to look into the case hasn’t presented its findings. So why are lawyers attacking it? It’s pathetic,” he said.