Mahama wrote the petitions seeking Chief Justice’s removal himself — John Boadu

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has alleged that the petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo were written by President John Dramani Mahama himself.

Three separate petitions were initially forwarded to the Council of State and subsequently to a five-member committee of inquiry after a prima facie case was established against the Chief Justice.

Although the petitions, as leaked to the media, bear names different from that of the President, Mr. Boadu insists they are a façade.

Speaking to the media at the #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo on Monday, May 5 — organised by the NPP and some opposition parties to demand a reversal of the Chief Justice’s suspension — Mr. Boadu claimed the entire process is staged.

He alleged that President Mahama vowed while in opposition to remove the Chief Justice and is now executing that plan to pack the Supreme Court with NDC loyalists.

“He said that they were going to change the Chief Justice. So I will not be surprised if he is the one who wrote the petitions to himself.

“I’m not making an allegation. I’m saying that John Mahama wrote the letter to himself. He wrote a letter to himself because he has said it openly. Why are we behaving like hypocrites in this country?

“Listen to all NDC members, ministers, CEOs, and you’ll see clearly that it is an orchestrated agenda to remove the Chief Justice and pack the Supreme Court,” Mr. Boadu stated.