Health Minister inaugurates Boards of key health institutions

The Minister for Health, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has inaugurated the newly appointed boards of key health institutions across the country.

The boards inaugurated are; the Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye, Tamale, Cape Coast, Sunyani Teaching hospitals, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

He noted that the board members would sign performance contracts with clearly defined key performance indicators and submit regular progress reports to his office.

“We require more than good intentions, measurable outcomes and a relentless focus on results,” he said.

According to him, the appointments were not honorary titles but a “solemn call to service” requiring integrity, discipline and results-driven leadership.

Mr Mintah Akandoh directed all hospitals to maintain two separate accounts, one for infrastructure maintenance and another for servicing critical medical equipment, stressing that “maintenance is not an optional extra but a foundational obligation.”

He addressed the national opioid crisis and tasked the FDA to enhance its regulatory and enforcement efforts, stating, “We cannot and will not allow this crisis to spiral further.”

He highlighted the Mahama Cares Initiative aimed at eliminating financial barriers to care for non-communicable diseases and called on the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons to extend the training of specialists in cancer care, dialysis, and organ transplantation, ensuring equitable services delivery across nationwide.

The Minister urged all boards to diligently protect the public trust, saying, “These are responsibilities to be honored, not privileges to enjoy.”