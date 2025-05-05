ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Health Minister inaugurates Boards of key health institutions

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Health Health Minister inaugurates Boards of key health institutions
MON, 05 MAY 2025

The Minister for Health, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has inaugurated the newly appointed boards of key health institutions across the country.

The boards inaugurated are; the Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye, Tamale, Cape Coast, Sunyani Teaching hospitals, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

He noted that the board members would sign performance contracts with clearly defined key performance indicators and submit regular progress reports to his office.

“We require more than good intentions, measurable outcomes and a relentless focus on results,” he said.

According to him, the appointments were not honorary titles but a “solemn call to service” requiring integrity, discipline and results-driven leadership.

Mr Mintah Akandoh directed all hospitals to maintain two separate accounts, one for infrastructure maintenance and another for servicing critical medical equipment, stressing that “maintenance is not an optional extra but a foundational obligation.”

He addressed the national opioid crisis and tasked the FDA to enhance its regulatory and enforcement efforts, stating, “We cannot and will not allow this crisis to spiral further.”

He highlighted the Mahama Cares Initiative aimed at eliminating financial barriers to care for non-communicable diseases and called on the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons to extend the training of specialists in cancer care, dialysis, and organ transplantation, ensuring equitable services delivery across nationwide.

The Minister urged all boards to diligently protect the public trust, saying, “These are responsibilities to be honored, not privileges to enjoy.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Professor Sharif Khalid Mahmud Supreme Court nominees: President Mahama restoring balance to apex court – Prof ...

2 hours ago

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi CJ suspension: 'You can burn the sea if you don't like it, Mahama won't be remot...

3 hours ago

NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude ...

3 hours ago

NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal

3 hours ago

Thank You Tour: It is okay to disagree but mind your language – Salam Mustapha to NPP Thank You Tour: 'It is okay to disagree but mind your language' – Salam Mustapha...

3 hours ago

Justin Kodua Frimpong Justin Kodua Spells out conditions for amnesty for suspended NPP members

3 hours ago

The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough times — Mahama praises Agyinasare 'The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough t...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: 'NDC seek a judiciary that bows to the will of dictator M...

3 hours ago

Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO

4 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'President Mahama no longer sees himself as a president but as an autocrat who w...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line