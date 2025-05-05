ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GNFS and YEA to recruit 5,000 fire service assistants

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
Social News GNFS and YEA to recruit 5,000 fire service assistants
MON, 05 MAY 2025

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at recruiting 5,000 Fire Service Assistants.

This partnership seeks to enhance fire safety and emergency response capabilities across the nation while providing employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Friday in Accra, the Minister for the Interior, Mr Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, expressed optimism about the initiative emphasizing its potential to promote youth employment and contribute to national development.

“This is in line with the Government’s 24-hour economy initiative, which aims to expand economic activity beyond traditional business hours, enhancing productivity, improving competitiveness, and creating more job opportunities,” he stated.

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Mr George Opare Addo, thanked the Minister for the Interior for implementing this initiative and appealed to him to develop other similar programs with the various agencies under the Ministry.

The Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Mr Malik Basintale, also highlighted the importance of institutional collaboration in fulfilling national mandates.

He described the agreement as one of the most significant moves by the Agency this year, noting that it aligns directly with the strategic goals outlined in the agency’s employment generation plan.

“This partnership is a step forward in tackling youth unemployment while enhancing fire safety efforts nationwide,” he stated.

The Acting Chief Fire Officer, Madam Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, said the collaboration with YEA will substantially boost the capacity of the Ghana National Fire Service in communities and enhance their fire prevention and response capabilities.

She acknowledged the growing demands on the Service, especially with recent incidents involving markets, industrial hubs and densely populated neighbourhoods.

Madam Ntow noted that, the addition of 5,000 new Fire Service Assistants was expected to ease personnel constraints and enable the Service to broaden its community outreach and safety enforcement operations.

“We are not just filling vacancies, we are creating a pipeline of skilled young people equipped to serve the nation and support the Fire Service in its important mission,” she added.

The GNFS and YEA have affirmed their readiness to begin the implementation process and ensure that recruitment, training and deployment are carried out efficiently and transparently.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Professor Sharif Khalid Mahmud Supreme Court nominees: President Mahama restoring balance to apex court – Prof ...

2 hours ago

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi CJ suspension: 'You can burn the sea if you don't like it, Mahama won't be remot...

3 hours ago

NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude ...

3 hours ago

NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal

3 hours ago

Thank You Tour: It is okay to disagree but mind your language – Salam Mustapha to NPP Thank You Tour: 'It is okay to disagree but mind your language' – Salam Mustapha...

3 hours ago

Justin Kodua Frimpong Justin Kodua Spells out conditions for amnesty for suspended NPP members

3 hours ago

The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough times — Mahama praises Agyinasare 'The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough t...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: 'NDC seek a judiciary that bows to the will of dictator M...

3 hours ago

Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO

4 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'President Mahama no longer sees himself as a president but as an autocrat who w...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line