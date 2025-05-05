ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Communication Minister pledges to revitalize Ghana’s Telecommunication Sector

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
Business & Finance Communication Minister pledges to revitalize Ghana’s Telecommunication Sector
MON, 05 MAY 2025

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, has pledged to revitalizing Ghana’s telecommunications sector.

He made this statement last Friday during a strategic engagement with the leadership of AT Ghana, as part of his ongoing familiarization tour of tech companies in Accra.

Addressing them, Mr. George outlined key updates on the government’s comprehensive roadmap to restore operational efficiency and financial viability within the sector.

He noted that the welfare of the workforce was at the heart of the government’s intervention and emphasized that sustained, strategic investment and prioritization of worker welfare are paramount.

“Whatever decisions are made, the well-being of the over 500 direct employees, including 300 permanent and 200 contract staff is non-negotiable,” he added.

Mr. George commended the staff for their resilience and dedication, stating, “You’ve held the fort through extremely difficult times. Operating with limited resources, your continued service to customers is commendable, and it has not gone unnoticed.”

He added, “We are on the cusp of a new dawn. With the support of the President, a former Minister for Communications who understands this sector, we will steady the ship, plug the gaps, and steer this company toward excellence.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Professor Sharif Khalid Mahmud Supreme Court nominees: President Mahama restoring balance to apex court – Prof ...

2 hours ago

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi CJ suspension: 'You can burn the sea if you don't like it, Mahama won't be remot...

3 hours ago

NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude ...

3 hours ago

NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal

3 hours ago

Thank You Tour: It is okay to disagree but mind your language – Salam Mustapha to NPP Thank You Tour: 'It is okay to disagree but mind your language' – Salam Mustapha...

3 hours ago

Justin Kodua Frimpong Justin Kodua Spells out conditions for amnesty for suspended NPP members

3 hours ago

The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough times — Mahama praises Agyinasare 'The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough t...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: 'NDC seek a judiciary that bows to the will of dictator M...

3 hours ago

Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO

4 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'President Mahama no longer sees himself as a president but as an autocrat who w...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line