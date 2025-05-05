Communication Minister pledges to revitalize Ghana’s Telecommunication Sector

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, has pledged to revitalizing Ghana’s telecommunications sector.

He made this statement last Friday during a strategic engagement with the leadership of AT Ghana, as part of his ongoing familiarization tour of tech companies in Accra.

Addressing them, Mr. George outlined key updates on the government’s comprehensive roadmap to restore operational efficiency and financial viability within the sector.

He noted that the welfare of the workforce was at the heart of the government’s intervention and emphasized that sustained, strategic investment and prioritization of worker welfare are paramount.

“Whatever decisions are made, the well-being of the over 500 direct employees, including 300 permanent and 200 contract staff is non-negotiable,” he added.

Mr. George commended the staff for their resilience and dedication, stating, “You’ve held the fort through extremely difficult times. Operating with limited resources, your continued service to customers is commendable, and it has not gone unnoticed.”

He added, “We are on the cusp of a new dawn. With the support of the President, a former Minister for Communications who understands this sector, we will steady the ship, plug the gaps, and steer this company toward excellence.”