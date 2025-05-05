ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Your peaceful #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo proves Mahama’s commitment to democracy — Stan Dogbe tells NPP

NPP Your peaceful #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo proves Mahama’s commitment to democracy — Stan Dogbe tells NPP
MON, 05 MAY 2025

Stan Dogbe, a Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Presidency, has said the peaceful conduct of the #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo is a clear sign of the kind of democracy President John Dramani Mahama seeks to promote in Ghana.

The #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo was organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some opposition parties to demand the reversal of the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and a halt to the removal process.

Presenting the petition, Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, accused the President of engaging in retaliatory politics and described the process as an assault on the judiciary.

Speaking after receiving a petition on behalf of the Presidency on Monday, May 5, Mr. Dogbe expressed satisfaction with the calm and orderly manner in which the demonstration was held.

“We are happy that your process started this morning and has ended very peacefully. That in itself is a very strong message about the democracy that President Mahama wants to instil in our dear country,” he stated.

Responding to the claims of retaliatory politics, Mr. Dogbe dismissed the allegations and said the mention of retaliation was itself an admission that the past NPP administration acted improperly.

He emphasised that President Mahama is committed to due process and not driven by vengeance.

“President Mahama does not believe in retaliatory politics. He’s described as a father-for-all kind of President. Everybody knows that the decisions being taken now are in line with the provisions of our 1992 Constitution,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Professor Sharif Khalid Mahmud Supreme Court nominees: President Mahama restoring balance to apex court – Prof ...

1 hour ago

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi CJ suspension: 'You can burn the sea if you don't like it, Mahama won't be remot...

2 hours ago

NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude ...

2 hours ago

NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal

2 hours ago

Thank You Tour: It is okay to disagree but mind your language – Salam Mustapha to NPP Thank You Tour: 'It is okay to disagree but mind your language' – Salam Mustapha...

2 hours ago

Justin Kodua Frimpong Justin Kodua Spells out conditions for amnesty for suspended NPP members

2 hours ago

The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough times — Mahama praises Agyinasare 'The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough t...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: 'NDC seek a judiciary that bows to the will of dictator M...

2 hours ago

Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'President Mahama no longer sees himself as a president but as an autocrat who w...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line