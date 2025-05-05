Your peaceful #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo proves Mahama’s commitment to democracy — Stan Dogbe tells NPP

Stan Dogbe, a Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Presidency, has said the peaceful conduct of the #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo is a clear sign of the kind of democracy President John Dramani Mahama seeks to promote in Ghana.

The #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo was organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some opposition parties to demand the reversal of the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and a halt to the removal process.

Presenting the petition, Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, accused the President of engaging in retaliatory politics and described the process as an assault on the judiciary.

Speaking after receiving a petition on behalf of the Presidency on Monday, May 5, Mr. Dogbe expressed satisfaction with the calm and orderly manner in which the demonstration was held.

“We are happy that your process started this morning and has ended very peacefully. That in itself is a very strong message about the democracy that President Mahama wants to instil in our dear country,” he stated.

Responding to the claims of retaliatory politics, Mr. Dogbe dismissed the allegations and said the mention of retaliation was itself an admission that the past NPP administration acted improperly.

He emphasised that President Mahama is committed to due process and not driven by vengeance.

“President Mahama does not believe in retaliatory politics. He’s described as a father-for-all kind of President. Everybody knows that the decisions being taken now are in line with the provisions of our 1992 Constitution,” he said.