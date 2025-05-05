ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 05 May 2025 Politics

CJ’s suspension: Mahama doesn’t believe in retaliatory politics, he’s following due process — Stan Dogbe

Stan Dogbe, a Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the PresidencyStan Dogbe, a Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Presidency

Stan Dogbe, a Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Presidency, has dismissed claims that President John Dramani Mahama is engaging in retaliatory politics in the ongoing process to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and an alliance of opposition parties staged the #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo, calling on the President to reverse the suspension of the Chief Justice and halt the removal process.

Presenting a petition to the Presidency on Monday, May 5, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, accused the President of engaging in retaliatory politics and described the suspension as an assault on the judiciary.

Responding on behalf of the Presidency, Mr. Dogbe said the mention of retaliation is itself an admission that the former NPP government may have acted improperly in the past.

He, however, stressed that President Mahama is not motivated by revenge and will abide by due process, allowing the committee probing the petitions to complete its work independently.

“President Mahama does not believe in retaliatory politics. He’s described as a father-for-all kind of President. Everybody knows that the decisions being taken now are in line with the provisions of our 1992 Constitution.

“It is not about retaliating for something done by the previous administration against President Mahama or the NDC. The process that is ongoing is constitutional, and I believe that once the committee concludes its work, the President will accept whatever outcome they present.

“Just as the Council of State’s advice to the President was binding, the decision of the committee will also be binding,” Mr. Dogbe stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Professor Sharif Khalid Mahmud Supreme Court nominees: President Mahama restoring balance to apex court – Prof ...

1 hour ago

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi CJ suspension: 'You can burn the sea if you don't like it, Mahama won't be remot...

2 hours ago

NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude ...

2 hours ago

NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal

2 hours ago

Thank You Tour: It is okay to disagree but mind your language – Salam Mustapha to NPP Thank You Tour: 'It is okay to disagree but mind your language' – Salam Mustapha...

2 hours ago

Justin Kodua Frimpong Justin Kodua Spells out conditions for amnesty for suspended NPP members

2 hours ago

The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough times — Mahama praises Agyinasare 'The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough t...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: 'NDC seek a judiciary that bows to the will of dictator M...

2 hours ago

Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'President Mahama no longer sees himself as a president but as an autocrat who w...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line