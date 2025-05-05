SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: 98% of Council of State members are NDC, doing Mahama’s bidding — John Boadu

A former General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has criticised the Council of State, accusing it of being compromised by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Three separate petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo are currently before a five-member committee of inquiry set up by President John Dramani Mahama upon the advice of the Council of State.

President Mahama, on Tuesday, April 22, suspended the Chief Justice with immediate effect, pending the conclusion of the committee’s work.

Speaking at the #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo organised by the NPP and some opposition parties on Monday, May 5, Mr. Boadu alleged that the Council of State is made up of “98% NDC members” who are doing the bidding of the President.

He further claimed that in addition to the petitions calling for the Chief Justice’s removal, there are other counter-petitions urging the President to halt the process — petitions he says have been ignored.

“By now, there’s a counter-petition before the President that the Chief Justice must not be removed. Has he acted on that? He won’t, because the removal is part of his own plan, dating back to when he was in opposition — that the Chief Justice must go.

“The consultation with the Council of State is an orchestration. Almost 98% of them are NDC. So what do you expect?

“They just allow this to happen. And if we allow the only entity that must be left standing in this country to fall, all the fights and sacrifices over the years will be in vain,” he stated.