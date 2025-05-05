ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

#SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: 98% of Council of State members are NDC, doing Mahama’s bidding — John Boadu

NDC A former General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu
MON, 05 MAY 2025
A former General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu

A former General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has criticised the Council of State, accusing it of being compromised by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Three separate petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo are currently before a five-member committee of inquiry set up by President John Dramani Mahama upon the advice of the Council of State.

President Mahama, on Tuesday, April 22, suspended the Chief Justice with immediate effect, pending the conclusion of the committee’s work.

Speaking at the #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo organised by the NPP and some opposition parties on Monday, May 5, Mr. Boadu alleged that the Council of State is made up of “98% NDC members” who are doing the bidding of the President.

He further claimed that in addition to the petitions calling for the Chief Justice’s removal, there are other counter-petitions urging the President to halt the process — petitions he says have been ignored.

“By now, there’s a counter-petition before the President that the Chief Justice must not be removed. Has he acted on that? He won’t, because the removal is part of his own plan, dating back to when he was in opposition — that the Chief Justice must go.

“The consultation with the Council of State is an orchestration. Almost 98% of them are NDC. So what do you expect?

“They just allow this to happen. And if we allow the only entity that must be left standing in this country to fall, all the fights and sacrifices over the years will be in vain,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Professor Sharif Khalid Mahmud Supreme Court nominees: President Mahama restoring balance to apex court – Prof ...

1 hour ago

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi CJ suspension: 'You can burn the sea if you don't like it, Mahama won't be remot...

2 hours ago

NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude ...

2 hours ago

NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal

2 hours ago

Thank You Tour: It is okay to disagree but mind your language – Salam Mustapha to NPP Thank You Tour: 'It is okay to disagree but mind your language' – Salam Mustapha...

2 hours ago

Justin Kodua Frimpong Justin Kodua Spells out conditions for amnesty for suspended NPP members

2 hours ago

The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough times — Mahama praises Agyinasare 'The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough t...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: 'NDC seek a judiciary that bows to the will of dictator M...

2 hours ago

Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'President Mahama no longer sees himself as a president but as an autocrat who w...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line