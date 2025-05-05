ModernGhana logo
Justin Kodua Spells out conditions for amnesty for suspended NPP members

  Mon, 05 May 2025
NPP Justin Kodua Frimpong
MON, 05 MAY 2025
Justin Kodua Frimpong

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has said that the party will grant a general amnesty to cover all party members who have been suspended in the interest of reconciliation.

However, amnesty will not be granted to those who resigned from the party.

The General Secretary, however, added that the party is willing and ready to accept those who show remorse and are willing to come back home.

Speaking at the national 'Thank You Tour' of the party in Konongo in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, Mr. Frimpong gave clear distinctions in the categories of people the party will consider granting amnesty to, and those that the party will not consider.

“Our party leadership prioritises the unity of our party, so we have decided to extend an olive branch to our former members who have been suspended and are willing to rejoin us,” he said.

“We cannot give general amnesty to everybody. If you were with us and you left on your own, we cannot just bring you back. Such people, if they are willing to rejoin the party, must write officially to the party to indicate their willingness to return, for the party to decide whether to accept them or not,” the General Secretary explained.

