NACOC cracks down on drug dens in Takoradi

One of those arrested

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intensified its efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse in parts of the Western Region.

In a surprise operation carried out at dawn on Saturday, a special team from NACOC’s headquarters in Accra raided several suspected drug ghettos in Effiakuma, near Takoradi.

Acting on intelligence, the team targeted known hotspots believed to be hubs for illicit drug activity.

The operation resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects and the seizure of various quantities of illegal substances. Authorities say investigations are ongoing as part of broader efforts to dismantle drug networks in the region.