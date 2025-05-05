ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 05 May 2025 Social News

NACOC cracks down on drug dens in Takoradi

  Mon, 05 May 2025
One of those arrestedOne of those arrested

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intensified its efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse in parts of the Western Region.

In a surprise operation carried out at dawn on Saturday, a special team from NACOC’s headquarters in Accra raided several suspected drug ghettos in Effiakuma, near Takoradi.

Acting on intelligence, the team targeted known hotspots believed to be hubs for illicit drug activity.

The operation resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects and the seizure of various quantities of illegal substances. Authorities say investigations are ongoing as part of broader efforts to dismantle drug networks in the region.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Professor Sharif Khalid Mahmud Supreme Court nominees: President Mahama restoring balance to apex court – Prof ...

40 minutes ago

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi CJ suspension: 'You can burn the sea if you don't like it, Mahama won't be remot...

49 minutes ago

NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo NPP-led coalition petitions Judiciary over suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude ...

49 minutes ago

NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal NPP, other political parties run to Parliament to stop CJ’s suspension, removal

49 minutes ago

Thank You Tour: It is okay to disagree but mind your language – Salam Mustapha to NPP Thank You Tour: 'It is okay to disagree but mind your language' – Salam Mustapha...

1 hour ago

Justin Kodua Frimpong Justin Kodua Spells out conditions for amnesty for suspended NPP members

1 hour ago

The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough times — Mahama praises Agyinasare 'The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough t...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo: 'NDC seek a judiciary that bows to the will of dictator M...

1 hour ago

Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO Asante Youth Association threatens massive demo over removal of KATH CEO

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'President Mahama no longer sees himself as a president but as an autocrat who w...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line