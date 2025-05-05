'The lone, courageous voice that spoke truth to power when Ghana fell on tough times' — Mahama praises Agyinasare

President John Dramani Mahama has praised Archbishop Charles Agyinasare as a rare and courageous spiritual leader who consistently spoke truth to power during Ghana’s most difficult periods.

Addressing a packed auditorium during the grand finale of the Supernatural Empowerment Summit 2025 at Perez Chapel International in Accra, Mr. Mahama described the founder of the church as a singular figure who stood up when many others remained silent.

"The good thing about the Archbishop is that I believe the work of a man of God is not only to preach the word. When God gives you a prophetic gift, you exercise it; if He gives you the gift of speaking in tongues, you exercise it. But most of all, what God expects from men of God is the courage to tell the truth at all times. And not many people have that courage. When times were tough in this country, he was a lone voice who stood out and had the courage to speak up,” Mr Mahama said.

“I know what he went through because of that, but God will always protect His own,” he added, drawing applause from thousands of attendees, including political, business, and faith leaders from more than 45 countries.

The week-long summit featured prominent figures such as Dr. Satish Kumar, pastor of one of the world’s largest churches, alongside a host of Ghanaian political elites.

In his keynote sermon titled “The Divine Mandate for Increase,” Archbishop Agyinasare challenged Christians in all spheres—including the pulpit, politics, and business—to seek spiritual empowerment as a foundation for national development.

He urged politicians to treat public service as a sacred responsibility and to lead with wisdom and righteousness. He also advised leaders to rest when needed, warning that fatigue can lead to poor decision-making.

President Mahama noted that the Archbishop’s sermon on “Managing the Anointing” struck a chord with him, especially the emphasis on the need for rest and spiritual renewal among leaders.

Archbishop Agyinasare, known for his bold sermons on governance and morality, has long stirred national conversations with his outspoken views. Mr. Mahama said such boldness in the face of adversity deserves commendation.

The summit also witnessed a symbolic leadership transition within Perez Chapel International. Rt Rev Raymond Kumah Acquah was inducted as the church’s new Presiding Bishop, while Rt Rev Dr Selaise Agyinasare, son of the Archbishop, was named Administrative Bishop.

The closing ceremony featured a powerful moment of unity as delegates from around the world took to the stage with their national flags. Draped in Ghana’s flag, Archbishop Agyinasare led heartfelt prayers for global peace and national harmony.

As the summit ended, delegates left Accra inspired to bring transformation to their communities—echoing the Archbishop’s call for bold, faith-driven leadership across all sectors.