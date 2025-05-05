ModernGhana logo
Stabbing incident shows NPP is a reprobate party — Movement for Change

  Mon, 05 May 2025
The Movement for Change has launched a blistering critique of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing it of abandoning its founding principles in the wake of a violent incident during the party's ongoing “Thank You” tour.

The criticism follows reports that a student was stabbed during one of the tour’s events. Speaking on Channel One TV's The Big Issue on Saturday, May 3, Private Legal Practitioner and spokesperson for the Movement for Change, Andrew Appiah-Danquah, condemned the incident and sharply criticised the NPP.

“A simple thank you, and a student has been stabbed. Somebody is struggling for his dear life,” Appiah-Danquah said.

He cited the attack as part of a broader pattern of political violence associated with the ruling party, drawing parallels to a previous incident involving his party.

“For me, it reinforces our position because two years ago, during a simple election, one of our candidates was beaten to the point where he almost went blind. The stabbing reinforces our position that the NPP has departed so fundamentally from their core values to the extent where I will even term them a reprobate party.”

Appiah-Danquah lamented what he views as the NPP's drift away from democratic values, accusing the party of fostering an environment of violence and intolerance.

“They have departed so fundamentally from the lofty ideals of liberal democracy. Simple thank you people are being stabbed,” he said.

The Movement for Change has called for greater accountability within the NPP and urged political parties to uphold the principles of democracy, law, and order.

-citinewsroom

