King Zuba to begin city-wide decongestion exercise in Kumasi today

The Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyeman popularly known as King Zubah, has announced that the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly will today, Monday, May 5, commence a city-wide decongestion exercise.

According to the mayor, the operation will involve the demolition of unauthorised structures and the seizure of goods and items displayed on pavements.

Speaking to journalists in Kumasi, he emphasised that the exercise will begin around key areas such as the Kejetia Roundabout, also known as the Otumfuo Roundabout, and the Adehyeman area near the Kumasi Zoo.

“We will ensure that everyone occupying those spaces is removed. Any metallic object placed on the street will be cleared,” he stated.

Mr. Agyeman added that prior announcements have already been made and that the Assembly will no longer tolerate the unauthorised occupation of public spaces.

“I will not make any more announcements. Everyone knows we will not entertain them there,” he affirmed.

It can be recalled that the Kumasi Mayor, upon assuming office, urged traders operating along pavements within the central business district of Kumasi to vacate or risk facing sanctions, including being lashed.

According to the mayor, the traditional methods of clearing traders from the pavements—such as confiscating their goods and making arrests—have not yielded positive results, as traders continue to return.

The mayor noted that such acts of indiscipline have significantly contributed to congestion in the city and must be addressed.

In line with this, the new mayor has threatened to lash traders who continue to sell on the pavements as a deterrent to others.

