Mon, 05 May 2025 Crime & Punishment

Four arrested over deadly shooting at Asiyaw near Nsawam

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested four individuals in connection with a fatal shooting incident at Asiyaw, near Akwane-Dobro in the Eastern Region, which claimed the lives of five people.

The suspects—Samuel Atsu Forson, also known as Alanyo, Freeheart Kweku Sedonu, Kwesi Prince, and Benjamin Adzalekor—were apprehended from their hideouts and arraigned before the Osino District Court on May 2, 2025.

Three of the suspects—Forson, Sedonu, and Prince—were remanded into prison custody, while Adzalekor was remanded into police custody. All four are expected to reappear in court on May 8, 2025.

The tragic incident occurred on April 29, 2025, during a violent confrontation between two groups over sand winning activities in the area.

The police have assured the public that the suspects will face due legal process as investigations continue.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
