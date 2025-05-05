ModernGhana logo
Police interdict officer caught with restricted pharmaceutical drugs

  Mon, 05 May 2025
General Lance Corporal Shani AbdullaiGeneral Lance Corporal Shani Abdullai

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted General Lance Corporal Shani Abdullai after he was found in possession of restricted pharmaceutical substances during routine operation.

The officer was reportedly caught with synthetic opioid drugs, specifically tramadol, at Kpalsi, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

Tramadol is classified as a controlled substance due to its high potential for abuse and its association with illegal narcotics networks.

In a statement, the Police Administration confirmed the interdiction, stating it is to allow for a thorough internal investigation into the incident.

The Service emphasised that the action is part of its broader efforts to uphold integrity, professionalism, and accountability within its ranks.

The Police further assured the public that if the officer is found culpable, appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the law.

