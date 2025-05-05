NPP, NDP, PNP, other political parties stage protest over CJ's suspension today

A coalition of political parties will today, May 5 stage a major demonstration in Accra to protest the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

The coalition, comprising the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), National Democratic Party (NDP), People’s National Party (PNP), and several others, is demanding that President John Mahama reverse the decision.

The Chief Justice’s suspension comes after a prima facie case was established based on three separate petitions seeking her removal from office.

However, the coalition of political parties has condemned the move, describing it as a dangerous attack on the independence of the judiciary.

In a statement, the group alleged that the suspension is part of a wider effort by the government to "capture every arm of government, including the Judiciary."

Today's protest is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. from the park opposite the Supreme Court. Demonstrators will march through the principal streets of the capital, including a stop at Parliament House, before ending at the Jubilee House, where a petition will be presented to President Mahama or his representative.