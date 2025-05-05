Nyaho Tamakloe is not regsitered as NPP’s founding member, he's fake – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah claims Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is not listed among the founding members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, records available to the party do not support Dr Tamakloe’s long-held claim of being a founding member.

Mr Nkansah made this assertion in a Facebook post on Sunday, 4th May.

In the brief but pointed statement, he wrote: “Dr Nyaho Tamakloe’s name is missing in the NPP founding members register. He is fake.”

The post has since attracted reactions from party supporters and observers.