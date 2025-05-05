ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 05 May 2025 NPP

Nyaho Tamakloe is not regsitered as NPP’s founding member, he's fake – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

  Mon, 05 May 2025
Nyaho Tamakloe is not regsitered as NPP’s founding member, hes fake – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah claims Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is not listed among the founding members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, records available to the party do not support Dr Tamakloe’s long-held claim of being a founding member.

Mr Nkansah made this assertion in a Facebook post on Sunday, 4th May.

In the brief but pointed statement, he wrote: “Dr Nyaho Tamakloe’s name is missing in the NPP founding members register. He is fake.”

The post has since attracted reactions from party supporters and observers.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Joel Savage | 5/5/2025 12:16:39 PM

Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe is fake because the NPP can't stand the truth. If they can acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of individuals who strive to make the party better and more acceptable to Ghanaians, the party would not see them as enemies. If Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe is a fake party member, Ghanaians should be forewarned that the NPP has no room for remorse or repentance. Therefore, they should never again be permitted to rule Ghana.

Comments2
Top Stories

1 minute ago

Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe and former Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice will drive away foreign investors — Dr. Ose...

8 minutes ago

Political risk analyst and economist, Dr. Theo Acheampong 'NPP failed to break the 8 because they first broke the economy' — Dr. Theo Ache...

1 hour ago

Sugarcane Farmers chase Trade Minister over Komenda Sugar Factory promises Sugarcane Farmers chase Trade Minister over Komenda Sugar Factory promises

1 hour ago

General Lance Corporal Shani Abdullai Police interdict officer caught with restricted pharmaceutical drugs

1 hour ago

NPP, NDP, PNP, other political parties stage protest over CJs suspension today NPP, NDP, PNP, other political parties stage protest over CJ's suspension today

1 hour ago

Nyaho Tamakloe is not regsitered as NPP’s founding member, hes fake – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Nyaho Tamakloe is not regsitered as NPP’s founding member, he's fake – Kofi Ofos...

1 hour ago

Fire at Dzorwulu Bulk Supply Point triggers power cuts in parts of Accra Fire at Dzorwulu Bulk Supply Point triggers power cuts in parts of Accra

1 hour ago

Ghanas economy has been hit by brutal inflation for years. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) Facing a broken economy, Ghana's tech-savvy teens turn to fraud

12 hours ago

Aboakyer 2025: Govt promises Winneba 24-Hour Economy market Aboakyer 2025: Gov't promises Winneba 24-Hour Economy market  

13 hours ago

Effutu state crowns Afenyo-Markin as new Osahen after 300 years Effutu state crowns Afenyo-Markin as new Osahen after 300 years

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line