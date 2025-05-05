Nyaho Tamakloe is not regsitered as NPP’s founding member, he's fake – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah claims Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is not listed among the founding members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
According to him, records available to the party do not support Dr Tamakloe’s long-held claim of being a founding member.
Mr Nkansah made this assertion in a Facebook post on Sunday, 4th May.
In the brief but pointed statement, he wrote: “Dr Nyaho Tamakloe’s name is missing in the NPP founding members register. He is fake.”
The post has since attracted reactions from party supporters and observers.
Comments
Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe is fake because the NPP can't stand the truth. If they can acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of individuals who strive to make the party better and more acceptable to Ghanaians, the party would not see them as enemies. If Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe is a fake party member, Ghanaians should be forewarned that the NPP has no room for remorse or repentance. Therefore, they should never again be permitted to rule Ghana.