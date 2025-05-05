ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 05 May 2025 Social News

Fire at Dzorwulu Bulk Supply Point triggers power cuts in parts of Accra

  Mon, 05 May 2025
Fire at Dzorwulu Bulk Supply Point triggers power cuts in parts of Accra

A fire outbreak at the Dzorwulu Bulk Supply Point in the Greater Accra Region has led to power outages in parts of Accra.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 4th May, disrupting the electricity supply to many homes and businesses.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the facility, drawing the attention of nearby residents and passers-by.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are currently at the scene working tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be established, authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure public safety while firefighting efforts continue.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has confirmed the incident and its impact on the power supply to affected areas.

In a brief statement, ECG assured customers that power would be restored as soon as the fire is fully extinguished and safety assessments are completed.

The company also apologised for the inconvenience and called for calm and cooperation from the public.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 minute ago

Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe and former Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice will drive away foreign investors — Dr. Ose...

8 minutes ago

Political risk analyst and economist, Dr. Theo Acheampong 'NPP failed to break the 8 because they first broke the economy' — Dr. Theo Ache...

1 hour ago

Sugarcane Farmers chase Trade Minister over Komenda Sugar Factory promises Sugarcane Farmers chase Trade Minister over Komenda Sugar Factory promises

1 hour ago

General Lance Corporal Shani Abdullai Police interdict officer caught with restricted pharmaceutical drugs

1 hour ago

NPP, NDP, PNP, other political parties stage protest over CJs suspension today NPP, NDP, PNP, other political parties stage protest over CJ's suspension today

1 hour ago

Nyaho Tamakloe is not regsitered as NPP’s founding member, hes fake – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Nyaho Tamakloe is not regsitered as NPP’s founding member, he's fake – Kofi Ofos...

1 hour ago

Fire at Dzorwulu Bulk Supply Point triggers power cuts in parts of Accra Fire at Dzorwulu Bulk Supply Point triggers power cuts in parts of Accra

1 hour ago

Ghanas economy has been hit by brutal inflation for years. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) Facing a broken economy, Ghana's tech-savvy teens turn to fraud

12 hours ago

Aboakyer 2025: Govt promises Winneba 24-Hour Economy market Aboakyer 2025: Gov't promises Winneba 24-Hour Economy market  

13 hours ago

Effutu state crowns Afenyo-Markin as new Osahen after 300 years Effutu state crowns Afenyo-Markin as new Osahen after 300 years

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line