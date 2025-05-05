Fire at Dzorwulu Bulk Supply Point triggers power cuts in parts of Accra

A fire outbreak at the Dzorwulu Bulk Supply Point in the Greater Accra Region has led to power outages in parts of Accra.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 4th May, disrupting the electricity supply to many homes and businesses.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the facility, drawing the attention of nearby residents and passers-by.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are currently at the scene working tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be established, authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure public safety while firefighting efforts continue.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has confirmed the incident and its impact on the power supply to affected areas.

In a brief statement, ECG assured customers that power would be restored as soon as the fire is fully extinguished and safety assessments are completed.

The company also apologised for the inconvenience and called for calm and cooperation from the public.