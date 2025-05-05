ModernGhana logo
Sugarcane Farmers chase Trade Minister over Komenda Sugar Factory promises

  Mon, 05 May 2025
MON, 05 MAY 2025

The Sugarcane Farmers Association of Ghana has issued a strong statement urging the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry to take concrete steps toward reviving the Komenda Sugar Factory.

They warned that continued inaction could jeopardise the livelihood of farmers and the credibility of the NDC government.

In a press release signed by the Association’s Public Relations Officer, Okatakyi Nana Kweku Ackon, the farmers expressed disappointment with the Ministry’s response to their earlier appeal, describing it as “not convincing enough due to precedence.”

They cited the failure of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to operationalise the factory despite several promises during its eight-year tenure.

“We want to let the NDC government understand that we campaigned and voted for John Mahama because we believed he could revive this factory to make our livelihood better since he established the new sugar factory,” the statement read.

According to the Association, two months after the Trade Minister’s visit to the Komenda Sugar Factory on February 26, 2025, no progress has been made.

They also noted with concern that the factory was not mentioned in the government’s 2025 budget statement, raising doubts about the administration’s commitment to the project.

The farmers believe that if the Minister were serious about her pledge, steps would already have been taken to engage them as critical partners in the factory’s revival.

“We are ready to feed the factory to produce sugar,” the statement emphasised, adding that failure to act promptly could leave the factory dormant for the entire four-year mandate of the NDC government.

To address the situation, the Association called for the immediate establishment of a board of directors for the factory to provide strategic direction.

They also demanded that a representative of sugarcane farmers be included on the board as a key stakeholder in the success of the project.

In their concluding remarks, the farmers reminded President John Mahama of his promise to transform the Central Region into Ghana’s leading sugar-producing hub, stating, “We are counting on his assurance to the people of Ghana.”

