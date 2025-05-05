St. Monica's College of Education Aluminae Association inaugurated

The St. Monica's College of Education Alumnae Association has officially been inaugurated in Kumasi on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

The association brings together more than a thousand former students, ranging from the 1985 batch to the most recent graduates. The inauguration also marked the swearing-in of national and Ashanti regional zonal executives, who will now begin their official duties.

During the event, the leadership of the alumnae association presented citations to both the current and retired Principals of the college—Rev. Dr. David Okyere Korankye and Mrs. Agnes Ofosu Koranteng—as a tribute to their visionary leadership, innovative approach, unwavering dedication, and commitment to educational excellence and student success.

President of the association, Betty Addikour Buer, explained to the media that her involvement with the college’s council in 2022 as an alumnae representative revealed the absence of a unified alumnae body. Inspired by this gap, she took the initiative to rally past students under one umbrella.

According to her, the primary goal behind the formation of the association is to support both the college and its members, while also encouraging increased involvement of former students in the ongoing development of the institution.

As part of its early contributions, the association is currently renovating the college’s sick bay. This effort complements other forms of academic support the college continues to receive from the alumnae.