Gov't pledges improved remuneration for journalists 

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the remuneration and conditions of service for journalists as part of efforts to strengthen media independence and professionalism in Ghana.

Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, made the pledge on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama at the celebration of the 2025 World Press Freedom Day and Honours Night held in Accra on Friday by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

It was on the theme: “Celebrating the Champions of Press Freedom and Ghana's Media Growth: Building a Resilient Media in the AI Era,” highlighting the vital role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of journalism.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu underscored that fair labour practices and improved working conditions were essential to building a vibrant and resilient media landscape, adding that financial security for journalists was a cornerstone of true media independence.

He said government would roll out policy reforms aimed at promoting sustainability, safety, and innovation across the media sector, noting that those reforms would directly address the challenges facing journalists in the course of their duties.

Touching on the safety of journalists, Mr Kwakye Ofosu recalled the period when Ghana's global press freedom ranking declined due to a spate of attacks and intimidation.

He assured media practitioners that the government was resolute in its efforts to protecting journalists and upholding their constitutional rights.

He specifically referenced the unresolved murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale and reiterated government's determination to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We are committed to ensuring that acts of impunity against journalists do not define the future of press freedom in Ghana,” he said.

Mr Ofosu highlighted government's investments in building a resilient media ecosystem, including fair and impartial regulatory enforcement, support for ethical journalism, and the enhancement of professional development.

He said the passage of the Right to Information Act and ongoing institutional reforms had opened up new avenues for credible access to information, thereby deepening democratic participation and civic engagement.

The event saw the GJA honouring distinguished journalists and media practitioners for their outstanding contributions to journalism practice in Ghana.

The Awardees included past GJA Presidents Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, and Ms Ajoa Yeboah- Afari, as well as Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, Mr Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Mr Ben Ephson, and Madam Elizabeth Ohene.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu called for collaborative efforts among stakeholders, including media owners, security agencies, and political actors, to uphold and safeguard press freedom in Ghana.

GNA