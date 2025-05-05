ModernGhana logo
Mon, 05 May 2025 Feature Article

Did Chelsea FC Just Beat the Champions of the English Premier League?

3-1. Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1.
Wait a second— did we just beat the Champions of the English Premier League?" After a decade of heartbreaks, draws, and painful defeats? At Stamford Bridge, where we hadn't tasted victory over them in seven long years? After going four full years without a single win against Liverpool?

Did we actually just win?
Wow.
Somebody should pinch me...
I must be dreaming.
This wasn’t just a win. It was a statement. A resurrection. A cleansing of trauma past. Chelsea Football Club turned up *today*—not as underdogs, not as victims of a curse, but as giants rediscovering their roar.

Let’s not forget the dark tunnel we’ve been crawling through:

Chelsea’s Last 10 Matches Against Liverpool (All Competitions):

❌ 2-1
❌ 0-1
❌ 4-1
🤝 1-1
🤝 0-0
🤝 0-0
🤝 0-0\*
🤝 0-0\*
🤝 2-2
🤝 1-1
(*Lost on penalties)
That’s a bitter cocktail of losses and stale draws. But today? Today was different. Today was *blue fire.*

From the first whistle, Maresca’s game plan was clear: press high, play fast, keep control, and break when it mattered. His selection was spot on. The balance was just right. The substitutions? Masterful. Each one added energy, bite, and momentum when we needed it most.

And we responded. Stamford Bridge responded. The ghosts of the past had no place in that stadium today.

Credit where credit is due: Maresca has arrived.

Now, not everything was rosy. One glaring disappointment was Nicholas Jackson. *Off the pace.* No clear chances, and his overall contribution left much to be desired. He looked a shadow of the forward we know he can be. If Chelsea is going to keep climbing, Jackson must raise his game. The margins at the top are razor-thin, and we need every player on song.

But let's not dampen the mood. Today was about *breaking a curse.*

Today was about belief.
Today was about Chelsea.
So, once more for the people at the back: Did we just beat the Champions?

Yes.
Yes, we did.
And we did it in style.
Let that sink in.
Up the Blues!
Now let’s ride this wave and push for that Top Four spot.

Next up: Newcastle United, who are currently ahead of us and fighting for the same prize. After that, it’s Nottingham Forest, another club breathing down our neck in the race for Europe.

Two massive games.
Two golden opportunities.
Let’s keep the fire burning.
Let’s keep the belief alive.
Up the Blues!
#Puobabangna

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance
Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, © 2025

This Author has 71 publications here on modernghana.comColumn: Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

