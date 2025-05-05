Not Everyone Can Attend a Seminar in Addis Ababa. But Everyone deserves to learn Trading.

Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, Founder of SLab Ethiopia.

The capital market dream is finally materializing in Ethiopia, and there’s an undeniable sense of hope and anticipation in the air. For years, Ethiopia has been standing on the brink of a financial revolution, watching from the sidelines as countries across the world built sophisticated capital markets to fuel their economies. Now, with the Ethiopian Capital Market Authority (ECMA) taking the lead and major institutions like FSD Ethiopia and iCapital Africa Institute supporting the journey, the country is on the verge of something monumental. The groundwork is being laid for what could be Ethiopia’s financial future, and that’s worth celebrating. But amid this progress, there’s an undeniable problem: while the vision is grand, the delivery risks being too narrow, excluding the very people who should benefit the most.

The Ethiopian Human Capital Development Strategy (HCDS) 2025–2030, a key pillar of the national capital market plan, sets a clear goal: to train 5,000 professionals who will become the backbone of the country’s capital market. These professionals will emerge from accredited training providers, universities, and a future Capital Markets Training Institute. The structure is sound, institutional, and necessary. However, there’s a glaring issue: this plan, while important, seems distant — almost out of reach for the millions of unemployed graduates, self-taught entrepreneurs, and digitally savvy youth who are eager to get involved. For these individuals, the capital market feels like an exclusive club with barriers that are hard to overcome. Their reality doesn’t align with a strategy that’s built around traditional pathways of formal education and institutionalized training. This gap is real, and it’s the reason why we built SLab Ethiopia.

SLab Ethiopia is not here to compete with the national strategy; rather, it is designed to fill the gap that the current system has failed to address. It’s not just another training platform; it’s a mobile-first, web-accessible solution that speaks to the needs of today’s generation. It’s a platform that breaks down the complexities of capital markets, investing, and financial literacy into bite-sized, digestible pieces — all delivered in formats that the youth of today are most familiar with. Whether it’s through videos, podcasts, interactive webinars, or online forums, SLab aims to meet users where they are and offer them the tools they need to navigate the world of finance.

But here’s the critical point: the capital market of the future cannot, and should not, belong to just 5,000 trained professionals. It needs to belong to the millions of Ethiopians who hustle every day — the young graduates who have been shut out of the formal economy, the entrepreneurs who are self-taught and hungry for knowledge, and the digitally connected youth who have built their own businesses without stepping foot in a classroom. These are the people who have the energy, the passion, and the drive to shape Ethiopia’s future — and they need the tools, the education, and the opportunity to make it happen. These individuals don’t need to be told they don’t belong; they need to be empowered to step into this new world, right from their phones or computers, with no barriers to entry.

SLab Ethiopia isn’t about replacing the systems that already exist. It’s about complementing them. It’s about reaching the people who have been overlooked by the current systems and offering them an opportunity to engage in the capital market in ways that work for them. We are not here to challenge the established institutions; we are here to help bring them closer to the people, to bridge the gaps in understanding, and to expand access in ways that are fast, inclusive, and scalable.

Where ECMA is focused on building the rules and the regulatory framework, SLab is focused on building understanding and access — making sure that capital markets aren’t just something to be studied in textbooks or discussed in boardrooms, but something that’s actively being used by everyday Ethiopians. Where TVETs, universities, and accredited training programs are focused on institutionalized learning and formal accreditation, SLab is focused on speed and scale, ensuring that the knowledge is distributed widely and quickly, across all corners of the country. And most importantly, where capital markets have historically felt far-off and inaccessible for the average Ethiopian, SLab brings the conversation to their screens — breaking down barriers, democratizing information, and offering learning with no prerequisites or formalities.

The future of Ethiopia’s capital market must be bold, inclusive, and, above all, homegrown. We cannot afford to create a system where only a select few are given the keys to unlock its potential. This requires a multi-faceted approach, where formal training programs are one part of the solution, but democratized literacy — led by platforms like SLab — is the piece that ensures no one is left behind. The future of Ethiopia’s capital market must reflect the true diversity and potential of its people, and it must be built in a way that empowers everyone, not just the few.

The reality is that Ethiopia’s financial future is not a distant dream; it’s happening now, and it’s happening with the potential to change lives. By broadening the definition of who gets to participate and ensuring that everyone has access to the tools and knowledge they need, we can ensure that the capital market serves all Ethiopians — not just the elite few. This is the vision we are working toward: a vision of an inclusive, accessible, and thriving capital market, driven by the people, for the people. It’s a vision that brings hope and opportunity to those who have been left out of the conversation — and that’s a future we can all celebrate.