Nigerian Witch hunting Pastor who claimed to have healed Covid19 Patients Going to Malawi

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches draws the attention of Malawians to the visit of the Nigerian Pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman. Suleman, general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, is traveling to Malawi in July according to some information on a flyer that is circulating on social media. Suleman is a televangelist and a faith healer. He makes reckless and irresponsible faith claims.

In 2020, during the COVID19 lock down, Suleman claimed to have healed some COVID19 patients. I challenged him to demonstrate that he could heal COVID19 but he did not take up the challenge. He did not produced the COVID19 patients that he claimed to have healed. Suleman did not produce any evidence that he could cure the disease. Suleman also claimed that he made someone to miraculously get into an European country without a visa. Apparently he miraculously enable someone to commit a crime.

In addition, Suleman is a witch and demon hunter and devotes many of his sermons to imputing witchcraft and demonic possession. For instance some of his online videos highlight sessions on witchcraft exorcism, war against witchcraft, confronting the coven: don't let witches dictate your destiny ,every witchcraft operation in your life comes to an end tonight etc

At a time that Malawi is witnessing rampant cases of witchcraft accusation and witch hunts, the visit and preaching of Suleman would likely fuel witchcraft suspicions, fears and anxieties. His sermons would endanger the lives and safety of suspected witches in Malawi. Malawians should be vigilant; they should not allow Suleman sway them with his gospel of lies and deceit.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches

Leo Igwe
Leo Igwe, © 2025

Leo Igwe holds a doctoral degree in religious studies and has a research interest in religion and transhumanism. More Leo Igwe is a Nigerian human rights advocate and humanist. Igwe is a former Western and Southern African representative of the International Humanist and Ethical Union, and has specialized in campaigning against and documenting the impacts of child witchcraft accusations.Column: Leo Igwe

