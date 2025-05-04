Côte d’Ivoire’s Dangerous Game: Using the Courts to Choose Your Opponent

On April 22, 2025, a court in Abidjan ruled that opposition leader Tidjane Thiam had lost his Ivorian citizenship, disqualifying him from the electoral roll—and therefore from the October 2025 presidential election. Behind this legal façade lies a deeper crisis: the Ivorian judiciary is being weaponized to control the electoral landscape.

But this is not just an Ivorian matter. If Côte d’Ivoire descends into political unrest, Ghana will feel the effects—again. A contested election, blocked candidates, and politicized courts could push the region toward another refugee crisis, echoing the turmoil of 2010. Ghana must pay attention. The risks are real.

Born Ivorian, Judged Foreign

Tidjane Thiam was born in Abidjan in 1962 to Amadou Thiam, a prominent figure who held French citizenship, and a sister of Côte d’Ivoire’s first president, Houphouët-Boigny. Under French law, Thiam acquired French and Ivorian nationality by descent. But in 1987, a French administrative record noted his status in what was likely a routine filing—not a renunciation of Ivorian identity.

Yet today, Ivorian authorities cite this record as proof that Thiam “chose” France over Côte d’Ivoire. It's a legal fiction. Thiam has served as an Ivorian minister, and his dual identity has long been public knowledge. Legal experts in Paris and Abidjan agree: a natural-born dual national cannot lose Ivorian citizenship on such flimsy grounds.

A Pattern of Judicial Elimination

This is not the first time the courts have been used to shape the political playing field. In 2020, former President Laurent Gbagbo was barred from running based on a local conviction, despite being acquitted by the International Criminal Court. Former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro remains in exile, removed from the voter roll. Charles Blé Goudé, once a youth leader, cannot run due the same legal hurdles.

Now, Tidjane Thiam, recently elected head of the opposition PDCI and seen as a serious contender, is struck from the race—by a judge who may not even have the legal authority to revoke citizenship.

Meanwhile, Jean-Louis Billon, another PDCI figure with a comparable dual-national background, remains untouched. He is even floated in public media as Thiam’s possible replacement. These double standard fuels accusations that the ruling RHDP party is picking its opponent.

In 2020, the regime propped up a token rival who posed no real challenge—resulting in President Ouattara's re-election with a near-uncontested margin. Once again, the pattern is repeating, and this weekend’s rally shows Ivorians will not bow down.

Déjà Vu: And Ghana Knows It

This moment recalls the year 2000, when Alassane Ouattara himself was disqualified over questions about his nationality—a decision that helped ignite civil war. Ironically, the same tactic is now being used against Tidjane Thiam, whose Ivorian identity is far less disputed.

Ghana remembers this era well. Thousands of Ivorian refugees crossed its borders during the conflict that followed. With tensions escalating, a new exodus is not unthinkable. Ghana must prepare—not just as a humanitarian destination but potentially as a regional mediator if ECOWAS is called to act.

A Question of Justice—and Survival of the Republic

The Ivorian Bar Association, one of the last credible legal institutions in the country, has condemned the court’s ruling in unequivocal terms—citing procedural violations and warning of the potential for electoral violence.

But this issue extends far beyond one individual. It raises a deeper question: Can Ivorian citizens abroad—many of whom hold dual nationality—still claim their rightful place in the Republic? Increasingly, the answer appears to be no. Imagine, for comparison, Ghanaians in the diaspora being barred from voting or owning property in their homeland. The implications would be alarming.

This sends a dangerous signal. Côte d’Ivoire needs its diaspora. It also needs free and fair elections. Undermining either threatens not only domestic stability, but regional peace.

If the regime continues down this path, it risks dragging the country back into chaos. And Ghana—a democratic leader and immediate neighbor—will once again be forced—unfortunately—to confront the fallout.

Brief Bio:

Dr. Parfait Kouacou is an Associate Teaching Professor at Drexel University in the United States, where he specializes in Francophone African politics, diaspora studies, and civic engagement. He is also the Vice-President of the Ivorian Diaspora Research Institute. His work focuses on democratic governance, migration, and the role of citizenship in West African societies.