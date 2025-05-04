ModernGhana logo
The Hidden Harm Behind Youngkong’s Sexualized Street Tactics And Why It’s Time To Stop Laughing

SUN, 04 MAY 2025

He doesn’t stumble into these moments. He scouts them. He studies the street. He calculates the time and place. And then, with a smirk and a hidden camera, he pounces.

It starts like this:
“Hi, sorry—can you help me with directions?”

The woman pauses. She’s not expecting anything unusual. Maybe she’s in a market. Maybe it’s a sunny day. Maybe she’s simply out doing errands. She stops. She listens. She points him the right way.

But as he turns to leave, her eyes are drawn to something unnerving: a suspicious, exaggerated bulge running down his leg or thigh. It doesn’t look right. It doesn’t feel normal. She tries not to look, but instinct kicks in.

Then comes the scripted line:
“This is my stuff... I was born with it."

“Can you handle it?”
She flinches. She freezes. She raises her eyebrows. Some respond with nervous laughter. Others gasp. Some flirt back—not because they want to, but because the moment catches them off guard. They ask, directly or indirectly:

"Is that real?"
What she doesn’t know is that she is already part of a viral video.

A hidden camera records her reaction. Every twitch, every smile, every awkward moment is captured and saved for one purpose: entertainment.

From Flirt to Exploitation
This isn’t comedy. It’s a performance built on provocation.

The prankster uses props—a cucumber, a sock, a rolled cloth—to simulate an exaggerated male genital bulge. The goal is simple: elicit shock. Prompt embarrassment. Provoke desire.

But it doesn’t end there. Sometimes he goes further.

He tells the woman he doesn’t have money for transport.

He claims his phone battery is dead.
He says he’s stranded and needs to contact someone.

And women, unaware of the setup, respond with compassion:

Some offer him money for his journey.
Some pull out their phones, letting him call a stranger.

Some say, “You can come with me” or “Let me help you find a place to stay.”

One even says: “I’ll pay for a hotel. Don’t worry.”

Some women, visibly shaken yet intrigued, exhibit involuntary signs of nervous arousal—licking their lips, playing with their hair, fidgeting with their clothes near sensitive areas, touching their necks, or adjusting their posture. These responses aren’t signs of consent or flirtation—they’re physiological and psychological reactions to sudden and confusing sexual cues, especially in public. Each gesture is part of a complex web of instinctive human behavior under social duress and emotional vulnerability.

Others appear emotionally drawn in by his scripted helplessness. When he says he’s stuck without money for transport or needs to call someone but has no battery or airtime, they respond with real concern. They reach for their purses, offer small bills, suggest getting him food, or even offer to walk him to a safe location. One woman says she’ll pay for his hotel. Another insists on buying him a phone card. A third gently hands over her phone and says, “Let me call someone for you.” These are genuine acts of care—manipulated and exploited for content.

What appears on camera as playfulness is actually a manipulated state of empathy, attraction, and anxiety. And the women involved? Most will face consequences long after the joke has ended.

Not Just Flirting—A Form of Public Emotional Exposure

We must call this what it is: digital emotional ambush.

These pranks go beyond harmless teasing. They lead women to expose not just their emotions, but their generosity, vulnerability, and bodily reactions. And all of it is packaged for laughs, likes, and shares.

It’s not just about how she reacts in the moment. It’s about what that reaction costs her afterwards:

At work: Her face circulates. Colleagues whisper. Her professionalism is questioned.

At home: A partner sees it. He replays it. He asks: “Why did you laugh?” “Why did you touch him?”

In her circle: Friends grow distant. Judgments arise.

In her mind: She replays it again and again. The shame multiplies. The guilt settles in. The regret becomes unbearable.

Some women react with anger when he finally reveals:

“It’s just a prank.”
But by then, it’s too late. The footage is secured. The video is edited. And her privacy has already been sold to the internet.

She becomes a meme. A punchline. And tragically, she becomes a case study in how public spaces are becoming psychological traps.

The Deeper Psychological Harm
As a psychologist would confirm, these pranks exploit neuro-emotional reflexes:

Startle-Arousal Confusion: The mind interprets sudden sexual suggestion as ambiguous threat or attraction.

Social Conditioning: Women are trained to be polite, to not make a scene.

Public Performance Pressure: In a crowd, people often suppress discomfort to “save face.”

Freeze or Fawn Response: Under surprise and stress, the brain triggers coping mechanisms—especially in women conditioned to avoid conflict.

Moral Entrapment: When women offer help, they are pulled into a trap of false kindness. Their virtue becomes entertainment.

These are not moral failings. These are manipulated survival instincts. And the damage left behind doesn’t just disappear. It lingers. It festers. It affects trust, self-esteem, and emotional safety.

He Gets the Fame, She Gets the Fallout
Let’s be brutally honest:
He walks away with views, followers, brand deals.

She walks away with reputation loss, relationship strain, emotional fatigue.

This is not a fair exchange. It is a one-sided transaction that trades a woman’s dignity for a man’s dopamine high from digital fame.

And yet, we laugh.
We share.
We comment with flame emojis.
We cheer for the “confidence” of the prankster while ignoring the pain of the woman who was never in on the joke.

She is ridiculed. Not for what she did—but for being human in a moment of deceit.

This Isn’t About Deeply Blaming One Man—But It Is a Demand for Accountability

Let this be understood:
This is not a personal witch-hunt. It is not an attack against Youngkong as an individual.

It is a demand for ethical boundaries, for creators to understand that not everything done for clout is harmless. It is a call to action for platforms, followers, and viewers to wake up and ask:

Who is really being hurt?
Who is laughing, and who is left crying?
It is also a call to lawmakers and digital rights advocates: where are the protections for those who never gave consent to be sexualized and posted to millions?

Final Word: She Is the One Left Holding the Shame

So the next time you scroll past one of these videos, ask yourself:

What if that was your daughter? Your wife? Your mother?

What if that moment cost her peace, her relationship, her family, her job, or her self-esteem?

What if her act of kindness was turned into a global joke?

Because when the prank is over, the camera packs up, and the video goes live—

he walks away with applause.
But she is the one left holding the shame.
And she must carry that shame in silence, while the world scrolls on.

This writer does not know any of the individuals involved; the focus is solely on upholding democracy, truth, and justice.

John Egbeazien Oshodi
John Egbeazien Oshodi, © 2025

John Egbeazien Oshodi, who was born in Uromi, Edo State in Nigeria to a father who served in the Nigeria police for 37 years, is an American-based Police/Prison Scientist and Forensic/Clinical/Legal Psychologist.

A government consultant on matters of forensic-clinical adult and child psychological services in the USA; Chief Educator and Clinician at the Transatlantic Enrichment and Refresher Institute, an Online Lifelong Center for Personal, Professional, and Career Development.

He is a former Interim Associate Dean/Assistant Professor at Broward College, Florida. The Founder of the Dr. John Egbeazien Oshodi Foundation, Center for Psychological Health and Behavioral Change in African Settings In 2011, he introduced State-of-the-Art Forensic Psychology into Nigeria through N.U.C and Nasarawa State University, where he served in the Department of Psychology as an Associate Professor.

He is currently a Virtual Behavioral Leadership Professor at ISCOM University, Republic of Benin. Founder of the proposed Transatlantic Egbeazien Open University (TEU) of Values and Ethics, a digital project of Truth, Ethics, and Openness. Over forty academic publications and creations, at least 200 public opinion pieces on African issues, and various books have been written by him.

He specializes in psycho-prescriptive writings regarding African institutional and governance issues.Column: John Egbeazien Oshodi

