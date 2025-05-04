Mahama Is Definitely Pushing the Envelope Towards a Military Dictatorship, Mr. Ayariga!

Parliamentary Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga unarguably and unwittingly vindicates his Parliamentary Minority Counterpart, Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, vis-a-vis the latter’s public expression of great unease about President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama’s behavioral conduct, when the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-appointed National Democratic Congress’ legislative skipper observes, lividly in response to the Effutu Constituency Representative’s expression of concern, that the twice nonconsecutively elected President Mahama has absolutely no interest in forcibly extending his statutorily mandated two official terms beyond January 7, 2029.

The putatively alleged Mahama confidant unwittingly vindicates Mr. Afenyo-Markin in Mr. Ayariga’s acknowledgment of the fact that even long before his boss and the Chief Occupant of the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Jubilee House decided to file his nomination papers to contest for his party’s 2024 Presidential-Election Candidacy, a critical mass of Ghanaian citizens were widely reported by the media to be speculating about the eerie possibility of the former Arch-Lieutenant to the late President John Evans Atta-Mills’ gunning for a third term in office (See “President Mahama Not Pursuing Any ‘Third Term’ Agenda - Ayariga Tells Afenyo” Modernghana.com 5/2/25).

It is often said that “There can be absolutely no heavy presence or even a hint of smoke without the certain existence of fire or flame underneath such smoke.” So far, it clearly appears that the brooding misgiving expressed by the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Capo is far dangerously closer to the truth and the practical reality on the ground, as it were, than the patently pedestrian and the characteristically vehement denial of such charge or allegation by Mr. Mahama Ayariga, the former Mahama-appointed Minister of the Environment, Science and Technology, who also presently doubles as the National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for Bawku-Central, in the Upper-East Region.

Yes, Mr. Afenyo-Markin’s misgivings ring far closer to the truth and the practical reality on the ground because it is also the version that, even according to the Harvard University Graduate School of Law-educated Mr. Ayariga, resonates with the conviction of an unignorable critical mass of Ghanaian citizens who have been speculating about the megalomaniacal tendencies and ambitions of the now-President John “Ahmed Tinubu” Dramani Mahama, to extend his thirst and craving for power beyond the current diktat of Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution this time around, having already woefully failed to clinch a presidential-election victory twice before in the recent past.

But perhaps what is even more significant to underscore here is the fact that the locally renowned strategic right-hand man and the former Dramani Mahama-appointed Minister of Information and Media Relations, is also widely regarded as the most trusted political associate of the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, besides the blood relatives of the man the globally acclaimed Founding-Father of whose own party, the National Democratic Congress, the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, perennially and incessantly described as the most thoroughgoing corrupt postcolonial Ghanaian leader.

Thus far, it also well appears that the man who once boasted that the institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress was the most violent of its kind, and absolutely unrivalled, in Ghana’s postcolonial history does not intend to disappoint those of his political opponents and detractors who have been “prophetically” wondering whether, indeed, Yagbonwura Kwame Gonja-Tumtumba is not dead-set on establishing a “constitutional dictatorship” in the country. You see, Dear Reader, even as I write, President-General John “Gnassingbe” Dramani Mahama is widely reported to have jetted himself out of the country, at the flagrant expense of Ghanaian taxpayers, to literally shindig with the President of the Kangaroo Republic of Gabon, General Brice Oligui Nguema, at the official inauguration of the former Commander of Gabon’s Armed Forces.

For those unfamiliar with the man and his name, Gen. Oligui Nguema is the nephew of the late President Omar Bongo who recently overthrew his own cousin and son of the late President Bongo (1967-2009), namely, President Ali Bongo (2009-2023) and briefly installed a Jerry John Rawlings-like junta dictatorship in that Central African country. President-General Mahama, who just won his second nonconsecutive term in office barely three months ago, literally dumped his official duties on a gravely ill Vice-President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in order to celebrate, entertain and humor one of the latest dynastic military dictators on the African Continent.

It is absolutely not for nothing that it has often been said that the priorities of any leader or politician can be best known by observing the caliber of the foreign leaders or the peers with whom the concerned leader or politician consults and consorts. For instance, at the just concluded Golden Jubilee Commemoration of the founding of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President-General Mahama was widely criticized for parading the three newest junta leaders from the West African Subregion in Ghana’s capital of Accra. All three stratocrats or junta leaders are brazen renegades of the democratic tenets and principles of ECOWAS’ protocols. Our narcissistic and pathologically megalomaniacal chieftain’s very curt response was “Regional Unification.”

On the domestic front, true to form and character, President Mahama has, once again, resorted to the scandalous and the systematic cannibalization and the effective destruction of the country’s Judicial Establishment and Jurisprudence as a whole, to be certain. For the patently ungodly purpose of achieving precisely the latter long-sought goal of his, President-General John “Moscow” Dramani Mahama recently kickstarted his anti-judicial policy agenda by summarily suspending Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, on bogus charges that have the leadership of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), the oldest and the most prestigious conference of licensed legal practitioners in the country, sharply upbraiding Mr. Mahama and noting that the details of the charges in the three petitions seeking the dismissal of Mrs. Araba Sackey-Torkornoo did not rise to even the level of a censure, much less the impeachment and the presidential suspension of the highest-ranking officer of Ghana’s statutorily mandated Independent Judicial System and Establishment.

It is quite clear and decidedly unarguable that President Mahama has been “smartly” and strategically testing the metaphorical waters in order to gauge how unconstitutionally far the Gonja Cabal and the entire constabulary of the Northern Mafia and their nihilistically self-serving Southern Allies and State-Capturing Corporatists can go with their fast-gelling constitutional and dynastic dictatorship. One would think that a career politician who fiercely and desperately fought his way back into assuming the democratic mantle of leadership, with the bogus pretext of bequeathing a lasting and a worthwhile legacy to the present generation of Ghanaian citizens and posterity, would barely four months into the very first of his four-year tenure be studiously focused on rolling out his much-ballyhood national development agenda.

Unfortunately, even as widely predicted in the runup to the 2024 Presidential Election, it clearly turns out that a significant majority of Ghana’s electorate has, once again, been suavely and deviously hoodwinked into buying commercially drawing merchandise that, sadly, as it turns out, was always a magnificently packaged casket of a rotten corpse.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

May 3, 2025

E-mail: [email protected]