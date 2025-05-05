'You have our support as economy rebounds, fuel prices decline amid strengthening cedi' — Gallant cadres of NDC to Mahama

With fuel prices falling and the Ghanaian cedi gaining strength against major foreign currencies, the Gallant Cadres of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have released a statement commending President John Dramani Mahama for what they describe as a remarkable economic recovery.

The statement, issued and signed by the group’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Richard E. A. Sarpong, popularly known as Father Casford, on Sunday, May 4, 2025, credited President Mahama’s administration for steering the country back to economic stability.

"The Ghanaian Cedi has appreciated against major trading currencies like US dollar", the statement said. It further noted that this positive trend had resulted in a steady drop in fuel prices at the pump, offering relief to Ghanaians and validating the effectiveness of government policies.

"The Economic Management Team headed by Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is really up to task; fuel prices have dropped five consecutive times at the pump," it averred.

The statement cited data from May 2, 2025, indicating that the Ghana cedi was trading at GH¢13.9070 to the dollar, describing it as a significant improvement over previous exchange rates. According to the Cadres, this gain in the currency’s value reflects growing investor confidence and the success of the government’s fiscal interventions.

The Cadres praised the current administration’s ability to stabilize the economy in the face of earlier challenges and expressed optimism that this trajectory would continue, bringing long-term relief to Ghanaians.

Below is the full press release:

