Should the Parliamentary Marriage of Convenience Between A Plus (Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng) and the Ruling NDC Be Annulled Quickly Now?

As a rule, marriages of inconvenience seldom work out well. By definition, they are invariably exploitative and entered into by manipulated people to sponge on certain types.

The Attorney General of Ghana, Dr. Anyine, has a pivotal role to play in honouring the campaign promise made by President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Oppong-Agyemang to voters that they would hold all those who participated in the pillaging of our country during the 8 years that the Akyem Mafia and their lackeys dominated Ghana. His integrity is one of the main factors that made the President appoint him to offer legal advice to his administration and also supervise the systemic processes needed to go through to prosecute all those who are alleged to have abused their positions and caused financial loss to our Republic.

It is therefore in the interest of yesteryear's biggest robber baron-type state capture rent-seekers to target and somehow destroy the reputation of Dr. Anyine. No sane and wise member of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) leadership should allow anyone who unfairly and unjustly sullies Dr. Anyine's good name to get away with it, under any circumstances.

It is said that to err is human and that angels live in heaven, not on earth - so on a purely human level, one ought to take the apology and retraction by Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng, the independent MP for the Gomoa Central constituency, if the very serious allegations he made against Dr. Anyine at face value. However, the marriage of convenience that resulted in him caucusing with the NDC Majority in Parliament must perforce be dissolved, as he himself has made it clear that he cannot be relied on to keep his marriage vows in so far as allowing anything to come between his current situation and his long-term political goal of eventually leading Ghana one day, and thus having a suitable track record that will further that ambitious goal, oooo, Ghanafuor. Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiiii, oooo, Massa. Yoooooooo. A word to the wise...

