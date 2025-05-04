ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 04 May 2025 Feature Article

Should the Parliamentary Marriage of Convenience Between A Plus (Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng) and the Ruling NDC Be Annulled Quickly Now?

Should the Parliamentary Marriage of Convenience Between A Plus (Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng) and the Ruling NDC Be Annulled Quickly Now?

As a rule, marriages of inconvenience seldom work out well. By definition, they are invariably exploitative and entered into by manipulated people to sponge on certain types.

The Attorney General of Ghana, Dr. Anyine, has a pivotal role to play in honouring the campaign promise made by President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Oppong-Agyemang to voters that they would hold all those who participated in the pillaging of our country during the 8 years that the Akyem Mafia and their lackeys dominated Ghana. His integrity is one of the main factors that made the President appoint him to offer legal advice to his administration and also supervise the systemic processes needed to go through to prosecute all those who are alleged to have abused their positions and caused financial loss to our Republic.

It is therefore in the interest of yesteryear's biggest robber baron-type state capture rent-seekers to target and somehow destroy the reputation of Dr. Anyine. No sane and wise member of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) leadership should allow anyone who unfairly and unjustly sullies Dr. Anyine's good name to get away with it, under any circumstances.

It is said that to err is human and that angels live in heaven, not on earth - so on a purely human level, one ought to take the apology and retraction by Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng, the independent MP for the Gomoa Central constituency, if the very serious allegations he made against Dr. Anyine at face value. However, the marriage of convenience that resulted in him caucusing with the NDC Majority in Parliament must perforce be dissolved, as he himself has made it clear that he cannot be relied on to keep his marriage vows in so far as allowing anything to come between his current situation and his long-term political goal of eventually leading Ghana one day, and thus having a suitable track record that will further that ambitious goal, oooo, Ghanafuor. Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiiii, oooo, Massa. Yoooooooo. A word to the wise...

#GhanaPolitics #NDC #APlus #KwameAsareObeng #MarriageOfConvenience #AccountabilityMatters #IntegrityFirst

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More from this author (1573)

More

Top Stories

13 hours ago

Govt is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minister Gov't is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minist...

13 hours ago

Well not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA We'll not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA 

13 hours ago

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council 2025 Homowo: Ga Traditional Council bans drumming and noise making from May 12 ...

14 hours ago

A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga

14 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin ‘Claim I endorsed NDC as a sellable brand inaccurate, misrepresentation’ — Afeny...

14 hours ago

Youre a thief, corrupt comment on X fake; an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ on Facebook is me, Im sorry — A Plus begs Ayine 'You're a thief, corrupt' comment on X fake; 'an old fool, I’ll reset your brain...

15 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi NPP thank-you tour: Bawumia refusing to apologize for dancing off-beat to ‘Sisi ...

15 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia using NPP thank-you tour to revive his political career — Sammy Gyamfi

15 hours ago

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Let’s not fight ourselves; the opponent is NDC — Kennedy Agyapong to NPP

15 hours ago

I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line