ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

[PHOTOS] : 2025 Aboakyer Festival climaxed in traditional glitz

  Mon, 05 May 2025
Social News PHOTOS : 2025 Aboakyer Festival climaxed in traditional glitz
MON, 05 MAY 2025

The chiefs and people of Effutu (Winneba) on Saturday held a colourful durbar to climax the 2025 Aboakyer Festival.

It was held on the theme: “Championing our ancestral legacy.”

Typically, the coastal city was inundated by hundreds of people from high and low who converged with one accord to revel, reconcile and chart a new course for development.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area and his chiefs embarked on a majestic procession in their colourful traditional outfits to the Presbyterian School Park, the venue for the occasion where an animated crowd waited to cheer then on.

532025114159-wbrduhgtto-36b0326e-fa45-4887-a67f-3b2b174c1d27-1024x576.jpeg

The occasion was also honoured by a host of dignitaries including Mr Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, the Central Regional Minister, and Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The Tuafo Asafo 1 company was the first to return from the forest with a live bushbuck, emerging winners of the 2025 Aboakyer hunting race.

They arrived at 10:13 hours to spontaneous jubilation from the durbar of chiefs and people.

The Dentsefo Asafo group, arrived later at 10:24 hours.

532025114159-0g830m4yyt-05279195-5a94-48d6-be9e-d2ea40e08425-1024x576.jpeg

The festival is held annually by the natives Simpa (Winneba) in honour of their principal deity, Penkye Otu, for leading their ancestors through the perilous journey from Timbuktu to their present settlement.

532025114200-i4ep276gfb-a343faf9-0a83-4681-bc43-38a0175c5747-2-1024x576.jpeg

532025114200-8cs1vjiuup-a343faf9-0a83-4681-bc43-38a0175c5747-1-1024x576.jpeg

532025114200-1i830o4bbv-df32a1a2-8ef9-434d-b12a-0340173b0273-1024x576.jpeg

532025114200-rwnyqdcp53-19c0b6b1-a23b-4f59-a713-88382f29e5fb-1024x576.jpeg

532025114201-0e72ylkxwr-cb0513a5-d0b9-4733-a404-a3917d3a65a0-1024x576.jpeg

532025114201-rvmyqdc553-00211b4a-1f90-4332-9ae9-9cb5edacf820-1024x576.jpeg

532025114201-qulxocb543-a374eaaa-45b2-4817-a521-2e03b6ea822e-1024x576.jpeg

532025114202-0f72ylkxwr-64288eff-5a06-4d92-8679-d253fc1e86d1-1024x576.jpeg

532025114202-osjvm8x442-2cc5b992-0a23-48b1-a300-b38d341cd598-1024x576.jpeg

532025114202-n6iul8x332-dccc6c06-0528-42ff-bf9d-1080bd4419e9-1024x576.jpeg

532025114203-1i830o4bav-4a6fa580-67fb-4430-b327-1e5b5bac118e-1024x576.jpeg

532025114203-j4eq276ggb-08fda3f6-3a91-43c7-bf34-ba1ab90f3a6c-1024x576.jpeg

532025114203-8eu2xkjwvr-99a1128f-9a44-4d4f-91ea-7fd5289ff26e-1024x576.jpeg

532025114204-j4eq276ggb-264c8c9a-3bad-40e7-a402-d333f5e6e83d-1024x576.jpeg

532025114204-0g730m4yxs-8b0d8c09-40e1-4d49-88b1-76cab1c82c4f-1024x576.jpeg

532025114204-23041q5dcw-0a8f6ca4-329a-4b1c-9864-b62095801c14-1024x576.jpeg

532025114205-1h830n4aau-a7325137-de07-4372-baec-99124c78a4f1-1024x576.jpeg

532025114205-1i841p5cbv-f6a3873b-765c-4f29-958b-fede78e6e480.jpeg

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Aboakyer 2025: Govt promises Winneba 24-Hour Economy market Aboakyer 2025: Gov't promises Winneba 24-Hour Economy market  

2 hours ago

Health Minister directs Teaching Hospitals to create separate accounts for equipment maintenance Health Minister directs Teaching Hospitals to create separate accounts for equip...

2 hours ago

Lets avoid attacking each other in the media; it weakens our party — Bawumia to NPP members Let's avoid attacking each other in the media; it weakens our party — Bawumia t...

3 hours ago

President Mahama returns to Accra from historic investiture of Gabon President President Mahama returns to Accra from historic investiture of Gabon President 

3 hours ago

Govt pledges improved remuneration for journalists Gov't pledges improved remuneration for journalists 

3 hours ago

Effutu state crowns Afenyo-Markin as new Osahen after 300 years Effutu state crowns Afenyo-Markin as new Osahen after 300 years

3 hours ago

Gabon returns to constitutional rule as President Brice Nguema takes office Gabon returns to constitutional rule as President Brice Nguema takes office

3 hours ago

CJ Suspension: GBA’spositionridiculous— Sammy Gyamfi CJ Suspension: GBA’s position ridiculous— Sammy Gyamfi

3 hours ago

Governance expert urges President Mahama to dismiss disobedient appointees Governance expert urges President Mahama to dismiss disobedient appointees

3 hours ago

Galamsey fight: Dwenase water polluted, Kyebi Apapam stays clean through resistance Galamsey fight: Dwenase water polluted, Kyebi Apapam stays clean through resista...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line