[PHOTOS] : 2025 Aboakyer Festival climaxed in traditional glitz

The chiefs and people of Effutu (Winneba) on Saturday held a colourful durbar to climax the 2025 Aboakyer Festival.

It was held on the theme: “Championing our ancestral legacy.”

Typically, the coastal city was inundated by hundreds of people from high and low who converged with one accord to revel, reconcile and chart a new course for development.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area and his chiefs embarked on a majestic procession in their colourful traditional outfits to the Presbyterian School Park, the venue for the occasion where an animated crowd waited to cheer then on.

The occasion was also honoured by a host of dignitaries including Mr Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, the Central Regional Minister, and Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The Tuafo Asafo 1 company was the first to return from the forest with a live bushbuck, emerging winners of the 2025 Aboakyer hunting race.

They arrived at 10:13 hours to spontaneous jubilation from the durbar of chiefs and people.

The Dentsefo Asafo group, arrived later at 10:24 hours.

The festival is held annually by the natives Simpa (Winneba) in honour of their principal deity, Penkye Otu, for leading their ancestors through the perilous journey from Timbuktu to their present settlement.

