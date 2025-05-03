Romania votes again after annulled election caused political disarray

Romanians head to the polls on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election re-run, five months after the previous vote was annulled over allegations of Russian interference – a decision that plunged the country into political chaos and mass protests.

The election will determine the country's leadership at a time when its position within the European Union and NATO, as well as its foreign policy direction, face significant challenges.

The unprecedented annulment of the presidential election on 6 December, 2024 came after allegations of Russian interference favouring the initial front-runner, Calin Georgescu.

The move plunged the country into widespread protests and political instability, fuelled by US Vice-President JD Vance, who, during a speech at the Munich Security Conference in February, questioned European values of democracy if "European courts cancel elections".

So how did this annulment come about?

In November 2024, protests against the rise of pro-Russian politician Calin Georgescu spread beyond Bucharest to other Romanian cities, after his surprise victory in the first round of the presidential election.

Two days later, the Supreme Council of National Defence, at the request of incumbent president Klaus Iohannis, began analysing “data pointing to an impact on national security” with regard to elections.

On 6 December, the Constitutional Court annulled the second round, set for 8 December, stating that a Russian influence operation had impacted the vote, allegedly via a TikTok social media campaign.

Criminal investigations

Georgescu appealed to the European Court of Human Rights, which rejected his complaints on 6 March. He was also barred from running in the 2025 election due to ongoing criminal investigations and concerns over campaign financing and alleged ties to Russian influence.

Following Georgescu's disqualification, George Simion of the Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) party stepped in as the far-right's leading figure.

Simion has capitalised on public frustration over the annulled election and the perceived failings of traditional parties.

The new election – with the first round on 4 May and the expected run-off set for 18 May – aims to restore democratic legitimacy, but has also highlighted deep divisions within Romanian society and politics.

The outcome will shape Romania's stance on key issues such as military support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, relations with the EU and NATO, and domestic social policies.

Observers warn that the rise of far-right nationalism could lead to Romania becoming more isolated internationally, and could unsettle investors and allies alike.

Main contenders

The presidential race features 11 candidates, but three stand out as the primary contenders.

George Simion, 38, currently leads the polls. Representing the far-right AUR party, he is a vocal Eurosceptic who opposes military assistance to Ukraine. Simion's potential victory raises concerns about Romania's international alignment and could disrupt its commitments to NATO and the EU.

Crin Antonescu, 65, is supported by the governing coalition of the Social Democrats (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR party. He advocates for stronger defence funding, continued support for Ukraine and deeper integration within the EU and NATO.

Nicușor Dan, 55, the current mayor of Bucharest, is running as an independent candidate with a reformist agenda. Like Antonescu, he supports Romania's pro-Western orientation and aid to Ukraine.

Trump's impact

The campaign has been stirred up by "indirect pressure" fuelled by US officials' comments, Sorina Soare, a political scientist at the University of Florence, told AFP.

With Romania, as a NATO member, hosting more than 1,700 US troops, the country "cannot afford to enter into confrontation with its American ally over economic and security issues," she said.

Several of the 11 candidates have expressed their admiration for Trump, or stressed their ties to him. Soare noted there is a "zeitgeist very influenced by Washington politics, with an almost complete migration of all candidates to traditional conservative themes".

Simion, who is expected to win the first round, is an avowed Trump fan, often seen wearing a Make America Great Again baseball cap.

