South Africa bowler Rabada serving ban for positive drug test

By AFP
South Africa Kagiso Rabada is a key performer for South Africa in all three formats. By Aamir QURESHI (AFP)
SAT, 03 MAY 2025
Kagiso Rabada is a key performer for South Africa in all three formats. By Aamir QURESHI (AFP)

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada revealed on Saturday that he was serving a ban from cricket for recreational drug use.

Rabada, 29, returned to South Africa last month "for personal reasons" after playing only two matches for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

In a statement issued by the South African Cricketers' Association, Rabada said his absence was due to "an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug" which he said resulted in him serving a provisional suspension.

The statement did not specify the length of the suspension or when Rabada would play again but Rabada said: "I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing."

Gujarat have four fixtures remaining in the league phase of the IPL, starting with a match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. The team is also well placed to qualify for the play-offs after winning seven of their 10 fixtures.

Rabada is South Africa's leading fast bowler. He has taken 327 wickets in 70 Tests and is expected to play a key role for South Africa in the World Test Championship final against Australia starting at Lord's in London on June 11.

He said in his statement: "I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations."

He added: "This moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft."

