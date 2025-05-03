Gov't is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minister 

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, has announced that the Government is currently developing a mathematics curriculum for blind students at the senior high school level.

The initiative, Mr Iddrisu said, would allow visually impaired students to continue their education in mathematics and gain access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers.

The Minister said this Accra at the inauguration of a 19-member Governing Council of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

He administered the oath of secrecy and the oath of office to the Governing Council members.

“In addition, we are developing a Ghanaian Sign Language curriculum for disabled persons to ensure that instructions for students who are deaf or have hearing issues will be supported,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu said the governing council's mandate was not only to manage policies but also to transform human lives and situate Ghana’s human resources as competitive as any in the world.

He tasked the Council to work together with other stakeholders to develop the first-ever digital education policy for the country, latest by 2026.

The policy, he stressed, would define how to mainstream ICT and make it integral to the development of the people, beginning from kindergarten to senior high school.

The Minister urged the Council to take immediate and proactive steps to guarantee safety in all the educational institutions.

He expressed worry over the spate of indiscipline in the schools and urged the authorities to strengthen the inspection role and ensure orderliness.

The Minister said the Government was not satisfied with the quality of the food being served the students and called for urgent action to address the situation.

He called on the Council to conduct an internal audits in the schools to strengthen the policing of food distribution across all schools.

Mr Iddrisu said the government had inaugurated a committee to review the teacher licensing exams without compromising quality standards.

It would invest in infrastructure to end the double track system' he said.

The urged the management of the West African Examination Council to work with the GES to have a uniform and standard calendar for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Prof Mawutor Avoke, Chairman of the Governing Council, GES, expressed gratitude to President Mahama for the confidence reposed in them.

He pledged on behalf of the members to work to meet the terms and reference of their mandate and reset the country's education to make it fit for purpose.

The Council members are Dr Rosemond Wilson, Head of National Office, WAEC; Prof Azeko Tahiru Salifu, Director-General, National Schools Inspectorate Authority; Mr Adam Adu Marshall, a representative from the National Teaching Council.

Others include Prof Yayra Dzakadzie, Director General, National Council for Curriculum and Assessment; Right Rev.Paa Solomon Grant-Essilfie, representing the teacher associations on a rotational basis.

The Minister also inaugurated a 10-member Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba.

The Council is chaired by Justice Jacob Charles Amonoo-Monney (Retired) and charged with the responsibility to ensure effective leadership in the governance of the University.

GNA