A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga

The Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, says the Gomoa Central MP, Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, remains a full member of the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

In recent times, A Plus has been engaged in a public feud with the Attorney General and Bolgatanga East MP, Dr. Dominic Ayine, over allegations of corruption and bribery.

Following the exchanges, there have been claims that the MP has been removed from the official WhatsApp platform of the Caucus after he reportedly hurled raw insults at the Attorney General.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, May 3, and signed by the Majority Leader, such media reports, particularly by GhanaWeb—were described as inaccurate.

“The attention of the Office of the Majority Leader has been drawn to a publication by GhanaWeb on May 3, 2025, captioned: ‘A Plus reportedly removed from Majority Caucus WhatsApp platform following feud with AG Ayine.’ The said publication is entirely false and misleading,” the statement clarified.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, remains a full member of the Majority Caucus in Parliament and continues to be on the official Majority Caucus WhatsApp platform. There has been no removal, and no such decision has been taken by the leadership of the Caucus,” it added.

The Majority Leader further urged the public to disregard the report and treat it with the contempt it deserves, insisting that the Majority Caucus remains united and focused on its work in Parliament.

“We also call on GhanaWeb to retract the publication and issue an appropriate correction to prevent further misinformation,” the statement concluded.