ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP thank-you tour: Bawumia refusing to apologize for dancing off-beat to ‘Sisi Fia’ — Sammy Gyamfi

NPP National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi
SAT, 03 MAY 2025
National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of refusing to take responsibility for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 general elections.

He claims the NPP flagbearer is instead using the party’s ongoing thank-you tour to shift blame onto others while avoiding personal accountability for the loss.

Speaking during an appearance on JoyNews’ NewsFile on Saturday, May 3, Mr. Gyamfi added that Dr. Bawumia is citing issues such as the arrogance of power, the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), e-levy, and fuel price hikes without adding the part he played.

“They are meeting their party executives. They are not meeting Ghanaians. We hear Bawumia blaming everybody for the embarrassing defeat, except himself.

“He has refused to apologise for dancing off-beat to Sisi fia during the campaign while Ghanaians were suffering,” he said.

According to him, the former Vice President is also using the tour to consolidate support and gain an unfair advantage in the NPP’s upcoming presidential primaries.

“It is not a thank-you tour. What is happening is just a desperate attempt by Alhaji Bawumia to revive his political career after leading the New Patriotic Party to its most embarrassing political defeat. That is what this is.

“And once again, you’re having the entire NPP machinery rallying behind him to give him an unfair advantage over persons who desire or intend to contest him in the upcoming presidential primaries,” he said.

The NPP, led by Dr. Bawumia and its national executives, began its post-election thank-you tour on Saturday, April 26, to engage with party members and reconnect with its grassroots base.

The tour is expected to end on June 4 in the Central Region.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

17 minutes ago

A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga

17 minutes ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin ‘Claim I endorsed NDC as a sellable brand inaccurate, misrepresentation’ — Afeny...

26 minutes ago

Youre a thief, corrupt comment on X fake; an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ on Facebook is me, Im sorry — A Plus begs Ayine 'You're a thief, corrupt' comment on X fake; 'an old fool, I’ll reset your brain...

1 hour ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi NPP thank-you tour: Bawumia refusing to apologize for dancing off-beat to ‘Sisi ...

1 hour ago

National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia using NPP thank-you tour to revive his political career — Sammy Gyamfi

1 hour ago

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Let’s not fight ourselves; the opponent is NDC — Kennedy Agyapong to NPP

1 hour ago

I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong

2 hours ago

May 3: Cedi trades at GHS15.00 to $1 on forex market, GHS14.62 on average May 3: Cedi trades at GHS15.00 to $1 on forex market, GHS14.62 on average

2 hours ago

‘Speak truth to power even when data is uncomfortable to my govt’ – Mahama tells new Government Statistician ‘Speak truth to power even when data is uncomfortable to my gov't’ – Mahama tell...

2 hours ago

Our food is not tasteless, I also eat the food – School feeding caterer 'Our food is not tasteless, I also eat the food' – School feeding caterer

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line