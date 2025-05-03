Bawumia using NPP thank-you tour to revive his political career — Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has criticised the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ongoing post-election thank-you tour.

According to him, the tour is being used by the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as a ploy to revive his political career after leading the party to a defeat in the last general elections.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ NewsFile on Saturday, May 3, Mr. Gyamfi said the NPP is only engaging with its party executives, while Dr. Bawumia uses the platform to blame others for the loss and avoid personal responsibility.

“It is not a thank-you tour. What is happening is just a desperate attempt by Alhaji Bawumia to revive his political career after leading the New Patriotic Party to its most embarrassing political defeat. That is what this is.

“They are meeting their party executives. They are not meeting Ghanaians. We hear Bawumia blaming everybody for the embarrassing defeat, except himself,” he said.

Mr. Gyamfi further claimed that the former Vice President is exploiting the NPP’s national structure to gain an unfair advantage ahead of the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

“And once again, you’re having the entire NPP machinery rallying behind him to give him an unfair advantage over persons who desire or intend to contest him in the upcoming presidential primaries,” he added.

The NPP, led by its national executives and 2024 flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is currently touring the country to connect with its grassroots and engage with Ghanaians following its electoral loss.

The tour, which began on Saturday, April 26, is expected to end on June 4 in the Central Region.